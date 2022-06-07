ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Court Reporter Has Claimed That A “Few” Of The Jurors Fell Asleep During The Trial

By Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 5 days ago

In 2018, Amber Heard wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post . The piece, which was fewer than 1,000 words long, called for there to be more support for women who had survived violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kIxhU_0g31hC2e00
Michael Reynolds / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

While the article never mentioned her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, by name, Heard said she’d become “a public figure representing domestic abuse” two years earlier, which is when she’d filed for divorce from Depp and obtained a temporary restraining order against him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8Hdb_0g31hC2e00
Dave J Hogan

In a 2016 statement, Heard claimed that Depp had been “ verbally and physically abusive ” toward her throughout their relationship. In the op-ed, Heard said that the public reaction to her statement had offered her “the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IaIW6_0g31hC2e00
Niklas Halle'n / AFP via Getty Images

Although Depp’s name wasn’t mentioned in the article, and despite much of the piece being more generic advocacy for social change, Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard as he denied ever being abusive toward her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMspl_0g31hC2e00
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

This was the second time that Depp had taken the domestic violence allegations to court, having previously filed to sue British tabloid the Sun for libel after he was called a “wife beater” in an article.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7mxh_0g31hC2e00
Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

That case went to trial in 2020, with Heard testifying on behalf of the Sun that Depp had been abusive throughout their relationship. Depp ended up losing the case after a judge ruled that there was enough evidence to support the publication’s decision to call him a “wife beater.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U3XuV_0g31hC2e00
Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

However, the judge’s verdict was not grounds to dismiss Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Heard, and it went to court in April of this year. The six-week trial took place in Virginia, and the state’s laws allowed for the whole thing to be livestreamed and watched by the public, which secured it a captive audience across the globe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1O9Z_0g31hC2e00
Jim Lo Scalzo / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In fact, the accessibility of the case ended up coming under scrutiny as Depp v. Heard became a trial by TikTok , with social media users found to be editing audio snippets from the testimonies and turning tearful allegations of abuse into comedy videos .

@papayaho.cat

IB:@𝐆𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 + 𝐏𝐞𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫 #johnnydepp #amberheard #cat

♬ original sound - Johnny Depp

It was argued that the severity of Heard’s allegations was being overshadowed by the fanfare of the case, with her distressing accounts of sexual, physical, and emotional violence turned into public ridicule .

@baby_misery

#greenscreenvideo I’ll say it one last time despite losing hundreds of followers and receiving death threats #abuse

♬ Cornfield Chase - Dorian Marko

The incredibly high-profile trial came to an end on Wednesday, when the jury of five men and two women ruled largely in Depp’s favor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C82Qm_0g31hC2e00
Jim Watson / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

They ordered Heard to pay him a total of $15 million: $10 million in compensatory damages, and another $5 million in punitive damages after finding her liable on three counts in the op-ed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S8rVA_0g31hC2e00
Jim Lo Scalzo / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

These counts included the headline itself, as well as two further statements within the piece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PyJZV_0g31hC2e00
Elizabeth Frantz / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Separately, the jury ruled that Depp had defamed Heard in one of three counts in her countersuit through his lawyer, Adam Waldman, with Depp ordered to pay her $2 million after Waldman called her allegations a “hoax.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nfkde_0g31hC2e00
Jim Watson / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The trial’s stenographer, Judy Bellinger, has now made some claims about the jury’s behavior throughout the trial after she was called a “rockstar” by Judge Penney Azcarate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1TCy_0g31hC2e00
Law & Crime

A stenographer, also known as a court reporter, is the person who captures the live testimony in proceedings and writes it into an official, certified transcript.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nClcD_0g31hC2e00
Jonathan Ernst / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In a clip from Bellinger’s new interview with Law & Crime Network, she said that jurors in both the front and back rows fell asleep at various points throughout the trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPWIc_0g31hC2e00
Steve Helber / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“There were a few jurors who were dozing off,” she claimed. “And it was tough. There were a lot of video depositions, and they would just sit there, and all of a sudden I'd see their head drop."

#JudyBellinger, the #Depp v. #Heard freelance court reporter, said in an EXCLUSIVE interview that some jurors were dozing off during the defamation trial.

@LawCrimeNetwork 09:11 PM - 06 Jun 2022

Bellinger went on to add that the “best” juror who paid the most attention was a woman alternate picked at random, and she was not involved in the final verdict.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gl8rh_0g31hC2e00
Law & Crime

“Unfortunately, the one alternate that was on there, she was probably the one that listened the most,” Bellinger explained. “I watched her facial expressions, she was very deeply into every word that was being said. I thought she would've made a great juror, and she did not get to see it to the end. She was paying close attention.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKFQN_0g31hC2e00
Law & Crime

The comments come after Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, scrutinized the fact that the jury were not sequestered in the trial, which means that they could be on social media and discuss the trial with friends and family while sitting on the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RReJm_0g31hC2e00
Steve Helber / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Bredehoft argued that social media was “absolutely” in favor of Depp, and that Heard was “demonized” throughout the trial, which could have swayed the jurors’ opinions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cln67_0g31hC2e00
Steve Helber / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Jurors were encouraged not to research the case or look on social media during breaks from the courtroom, but Bredehoft said: “How can you not? They went home every night, they have families, the families are on social media. We had a 10-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference. There's no way they couldn't have been influenced by it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KCNxK_0g31hC2e00
Jim Watson / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“And it was horrible — it really, really was lopsided," she added of the online reaction. “It was like the Roman Colosseum, how they viewed this whole case."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fyhA7_0g31hC2e00
Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Lawyers for Heard previously confirmed that she “absolutely” plans to appeal the verdict, and she added in a statement: “I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.”

Instagram: @amberheard

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback,” she continued. “It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHJCI_0g31hC2e00
Consolidated News Pictures / Getty Images

“I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK,” Heard went on. “I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WmUTE_0g31hC2e00
Elizabeth Frantz / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Depp said that the jury had given him his “life back” and that he was “truly humbled” and “at peace” with the verdict.

Instagram: @johnnydepp



Comments / 10

Queen Medusa
5d ago

of course they did, they had no intention on hearing the case, they had their mind made up before the trial, I wouldn't even doubt if he paid them off.

Reply(5)
3
Related
OK! Magazine

Former Employees Of Johnny Depp Claim His Alleged Substance Abuse Made Him Difficult To Work With

Former employees of Johnny Depp made damning accusations against him in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. During the Thursday, May 19, court session, jurors in the case heard testimony from the Pirates of the Caribbean star's former talent agent and an ex business manager who both alleged his issues with drugs and alcohol became a problem when working with him. Depp's former talent agent of thirty years, Tracey Jacobs, stated in a pre-recored deposition that she was up front with the Dark Shadows actor about how showing up late consistently to sets and his behavior, including drug...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily Rose Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's $50 Million Defamation Trial

Elon Musk finally shared his opinion on the bombshell defamation case everyone is talking about — and he's wishing both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp the best no matter the outcome.Shortly after filing for divorce from Depp in 2016, Heard had an on-off relationship with the tech mogul over the next few years. His name came up multiple times throughout the trial, from discussing the seriousness of their relationship to addressing the rumors they had been in a legal battle over frozen embryos.Although Musk had previously been tightlipped on the sometimes scandalous court proceedings, he offered well wishes to the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard & Elon Musk Allegedly Once Locked In Legal Battle Over Frozen Embryos Following Johnny Depp Divorce

As the $50 million defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues, witnesses revealed new information about the Aquaman actress' complicated relationship with tech mogul Elon Musk. According to a shocking court statement obtained by Radar, Jennifer Howell, the former boss of Amber's sister, Whitney Henriquez, claimed the ex couple had been involved in legal proceedings due to a disagreement over frozen embryos. Jennifer claimed she previously spent time with Amber's mother, Paige, who talked with her in detail about the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane star's relationship with Elon. "Paige told me that Amber said Elon was...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

5 Things Fans Noticed About Johnny Depp's Behavior In Court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are preparing to go head-to-head in court again as their $50 million defamation trial rages on. The bombshell case recently took a week break due to Judge Penney S. Azcarate having prior work obligations but is scheduled to resume on Monday, May 16. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Heard in 2019 after she wrote an inflammatory op-ed claiming to be a victim of domestic violence, which Depp believes irreparably harmed his personal reputation and career opportunities. Viewers around the world tuned in and watched the shocking court proceedings for the past few weeks,...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Amber Heard witness manages to accidentally spoil 'Aquaman 2' during Depp trial

An expert witness for Amber Heard appeared to accidentally let slip some spoilers from Aquaman 2 during the defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.On Monday, Kathyrn Arnold, an entertainment industry consultant, highlighted the damage that Heard's team claimed Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, caused to Heard's career when he accused her of creating an "abuse hoax" against the actor.These "defamatory statements," as stated by Arnold, made film studios and brands apprehensive about working with Heard – especially as the "negative social media campaign" against her increased.Describing Aquaman as Heard's "A Star is Born moment," Arnold said: "It was that moment...
MOVIES
The Independent

Piers Morgan says it’s ‘hard to imagine a bigger humiliation for Amber Heard’ after Johnny Depp’s victory

Piers Morgan was among those celebrating Johnny Depp’s defamation trial victory against Amber Heard.Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.She pursued a $100m ($80m) counterclaim against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, accusing him of “orchestrating a smear campaign” against her.On Wednesday (1 June), the jury found that Depp’s ex-wife had defamed him on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard...
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

8K+
Followers
760
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy