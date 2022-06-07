ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Toronto shuts out the Royals

 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bo Bichette hit one of three Toronto home runs and five Blue Jays pitchers combined on a two-hitter in an 8-0 win...

Related
JC Post

Royals win third game in a row

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jonathan Heasley allowed one hit in a career-best seven sharp innings, Salvador Perez and MJ Melendez each homered and drove in three runs and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-1 for their third straight win. Michael A. Taylor also homered for Kansas City which had a season-high eight extra-base hits. Heasley allowed just one baserunner and struck out seven. He became the fifth Royals player and first since 1992 to pitch seven innings and allow one hit or fewer with no walks. Baltimore's Bruce Zimmermann gave up a career-high seven earned runs in 4 ⅔ innings while allowing 10 hits. Anthony Santander homered in the ninth for the Orioles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Royals win 7-5 over the Orioles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Santana and MJ Melendez homered, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 7-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Santana hit a two-run homer to break a fifth-inning tie as the Royals won consecutive games for the first time since May 17-18. Bobby Witt Jr. and fellow rookie Melendez played large roles Thursday. Witt had two hits and stole two bases, while Melendez homered, drove in two and scored twice.
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Brigade improve to 5-0 on the season

Junction City picked up a 10-2 win over the Sabetha Bravos Friday night in Sabetha. The victory in Sabetha was the fifth straight for the Brigade and second in a row over the Bravos. Junction City coach Brandon Bachar said Austin Gerrity gave the Brigade a strong start in the...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Man shot Kan. convenience store clerk in the face

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced for the attempted robbery of a Kansas City, Kansas convenience store in which a clerk was shot in the face. Jakel Webster, 26, of Kansas City was sentenced to 212 months in prison, according to the United State's Attorney. On...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Small plane landing gear fails upon arrival at Kan. airport

JOHNSON COUNTY—Authorities are investigating an airplane mishap that occurred just before 2:30p.m. Saturday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the 1976 Fixed Wing Single-Engine Piper PA-32R-300 piloted by Darin D. Redd, 40, Taylor, Missouri, was approaching Johnson County Executive Airport Runway 18 with its landing gear down.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Search continues for Kansas man for stabbing at Dillons

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing at Dillons on June 1, continue to search for the suspect identified as 41-year-old Jason Bulger. Just after 2:30p.m. June 1, police were dispatched to the Dillons store at 2010 SE 29th Street in Topeka in reference to a stabbing that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Michael Hern.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Kansas woman jailed on felony drug allegations

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 11pm Thursday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a gray 2010Chevrolet Malibu with an expired registration in the 3900 block of SW Topeka Boulevard, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police serve Kan. robbery, kidnapping-related search warrant

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent crime were on the scene in the 1600 Block of Haskell Avenue in Lawrence Thursday morning, according to a social media report from police. For the safety of the community, police temporarily closed Haskell Avenue. Officers served a search warrant for...
LAWRENCE, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Woman was transporting Kan. felon and meth

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 9:30p.m. June 7, 2022, a K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a spray painted blue 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier with an expired registration near North Kansas Avenue and NE Burgess Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Junction City, KS
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

