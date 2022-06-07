ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans claim Carson Green off waivers, cut Derwin Gray

 5 days ago
The Tennessee Titans have been awarded offensive lineman Carson Green off waivers, the team announced on Monday. To make room on the roster, the Titans released offensive lineman Derwin Gray.

Green, 23, is the latest former Houston Texan to make their way north to Nashville. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive lineman was released on Saturday.

He went undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2021 and signed with the Texans as a rookie free agent. Green was waived prior to the start of the season and added to the team’s practice squad.

At College Station, he played in 48 games, including 40 starts, all at the right tackle position. The Southlake, Texas native was credited for allowing just five sacks in his final three seasons on campus, per Pro Football Focus.

Green will have the opportunity to come in and compete for a backup spot on the Titans’ 53-man roster, or quite possibly a spot on the practice squad.

Gray, 27, was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL draft. He played in five games during the 2020 season, accounting for 25 snaps on offense and 11 on special teams.

In December 2020, the Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Gray off waivers, signing him a one-year exclusive-rights free agent deal in March 2021.

In August of that year, the Maryland product was waived and claimed by the Titans. Gray was released in September and re-signed to the practice squad in October.

Shortly after the Titans’ postseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, he was signed to a reserve/futures contract.

