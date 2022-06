Eloise Carol Westhoff, 93 of Gallup, New Mexico, formerly of Drexel, Missouri passed away on the 11th of February 2022 at the home of her granddaughter Rachel Mangum. A memorial visitation will be held 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (816-657-4400). Inurnment will take place in Sharon Cemetery, Drexel, Missouri. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.

DREXEL, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO