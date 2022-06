KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person is dead after a shooting in Kingsport on Friday, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department said detectives responded to a home in the 100 block of Dahlia Street around noon and found a man inside the home dead from an apparent gunshot wound. According to the department, the […]

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO