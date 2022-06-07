Miss Candy’s Antique Store joins Henderson | Chester County chamber

Johnie Wayne Plunk, 88, of Henderson passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at his home in Henderson. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue with Bro. Ronnie Geary officiating. Burial will follow in Henderson City Cemetery. The family receive friends...
The announcement of Ford Motor Company and SK Innovations developing manufacturing facilities in West Tennessee means more industries and more jobs for surrounding counties. Weakley County Economic Development Board CEO Justin Crice tells Thunderbolt Radio News how Weakley County is preparing for Blue Oval City. (AUDIO) The Blue Oval City...
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Henry County Community Concert Band will present a concert Sunday, June 12, at the Krider Performing Arts Center at 650 Volunteer Dr in Paris. The concert starts at 2:30 p.m. and will feature mainly American music. The band is made up of volunteer players from Henry...
Silerton City Park had a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 4 with a great turnout of 24! Mayor Sain gave a speech followed by Willard Beshires and Bill Mayfield. The men talked about the work that has gone into the park and all the contributions that have been made. Everyone gathered around the pavilion for a dedication to Mrs. Phyllis Naylor for her service to the town. Thank you to everyone who brought snacks and waters to the ceremony!
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded the Chester County Library a $1,000 grant to support summer literacy in children and teens. This local grant is part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent award of $10.5 million donation to support summer, family, and adult literacy programs, representing the organization’s largest one-day grant donation in its 29-year history.
Inez Weatherington Cash, 100, of Enville, the widow of Carroll Cash, passed away Friday afternoon at her home at Enville. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 6, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue Chapel with John Baxter and Eddie Walker officiating. Burial followed at Woodlawn Cemetery at Enville. The family received friends at the funeral home beginning at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Hello from Enville! I hope you all had a great week. The temperatures lately have felt like summer, which does not arrive until June 21. I am sure not complaining. I love this kind of weather! The farmers are moving right along with their planting; hopefully, they will be done soon, but while they continue, please be aware of the farm equipment on the roads. Let us keep everyone safe!
Hello to everyone! Greetings from the City. For this is the day the Lord has made, I will rejoice and be glad in it; what about you? I am so glad to be an American and to have the freedom we have. I just want to say, “Thank you, Lord, for that blessing.” Thank you to everyone that was praying for me. I did not have my column last week because of medical reasons, but I am back. To God be the Glory!
Ricky Neal Young, 65, of Michie passed away May 31, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, Miss. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue. Burial followed at Sweetlips Cemetery. The family received friends at Crook Avenue from noon-2 p.m. service time Sunday. He was born Feb. 25, 1957.
The Chester County High School Class of 1957 held their Reunion May 22. Pictured are (back row from left), Ronald Graves, Mike Bolton, Herman Tacker, Bonnie Bishop Perkins, Margaret Sikes Williams, Lance Bailey, Joel McCall, James Johnson, and Richard Alexander. Middle row, from left, are Garland Whitten, Granville Russom, Alvaretta Gaddy Fortuna, Jerry Beshires, Wanda Thomas Grissom – a Humboldt High School graduate seated beside husband, Jimmy Grissom. Front row, from left, are Dorothy Maness (L.T.) Miller, Virginia Thomas (Bobby) Webb, Josephine Anderson (Mickey) Ellis, Ann Scott (Royce) Knight, Wanda Beecham (Jerry) Cook, and Willadean Maness (Blair) Thrasher.
The Finger Volunteer Fire Department will hold an all you can eat fish fry and barbeque chicken dinner from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Prices are $14 for adults, $14 for takeout, and $6 for children. Family Field Trip to Chickasaw State Park June 11. The Chester County Library is...
Dr. Mark Green, Congressman for Tennessee’s 7th District, recently made a stop in Henderson, to acknowledge the achievements of Rilee Kat Vest. Ms. Vest earned both the Bronze and Silver Congressional Awards but between the pandemic and world events, there had not been an opportunity for Dr. Green to actually present the awards.
What a beautiful weekend! Bethel Baptist Church homecoming was Sunday, and although we do not eat on the ground like in the old days, we love to have a pretty day. We had a nice number for our service. Brother Mike Schafer came back home to delivered our sermon. It was nice to have him and his family there.
Freed-Hardeman University celebrates its Spring 2022 graduates including education and nursing majors recognized during pinning ceremonies held graduation weekend in mid-May. Local students who received academic pins include:. Teleetha Link, of Jacks Creek, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and received an Spirit of Job pin. Skylar Holland,...
Union University has named 310 students to the President’s List for the spring 2022 semester. The President’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale. Native Union students that made the list include Jamie Connor of Henderson, Bethany Milton of Pinson...
Horn Lake Board of Alderman gave the thumbs up for a conditional use permit for a new gas station on Interstate Boulevard. Developer Ron Patel is planning to build an Amtel Express Exxon station similar to the one he owns at Green T and Hwy. 51 in Hernando. The gas...
Recently, the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office released the audit reports for the majority of counties in Tennessee. Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, Jason Mumpower, announced 12 of the 91 counties that were audited by the Comptroller’s Division of Local Government each received a clean audit report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
Members of the Obion County finance committee were given an update on the new hot mix plant for the Road Department. During Monday morning’s meeting, Mayor Benny McGuire was asked about the long awaited plant.(AUDIO) The hot mix plant will make the Obion County Road Department self sustainable in...
While the Olive Branch Board of Aldermen have begun discussions about adding a new rental property ordinance, several properties within city limits have been deemed a public nuisance, including one abandoned home said to be causing a neighborhood-wide health risk. The aldermen made a motion to have a list of...
For the second time in as many tries, a rezoning for a property in northern Maury County near Spring Hill has been denied. The Maury County Regional Planning Commission voted 5-4 not to approve this rezoning request at its May meeting. First denied in February as Mitchum Meadows, developers once...
