Miss Candy’s Antique Store joins Henderson | Chester County chamber

Hello to everyone! Greetings from the City. For this is the day the Lord has made, I will rejoice and be glad in it; what about you? I am so glad to be an American and to have the freedom we have. I just want to say, “Thank you, Lord, for that blessing.” Thank you to everyone that was praying for me. I did not have my column last week because of medical reasons, but I am back. To God be the Glory!

