Storme Jones Previews The News 9 Republican Primary Senate Debate

Republican candidates for the state’s top regulator will face off in a debate Tuesday.

It’s the first in a series of debates moderated by News 9’s Storme Jones and Tres Savage of NonDoc.com.

Four GOP Candidates for Corporation Commissioner will square off in a debate at the OSU Hamm Institute for American Energy at 5:30 p.m.

Kim David, Justin Hornback, Harold Spradling and Todd Thomsen are vying for a seat on the three-member board that regulates oil, gas and utility companies.

The winner of that race will face Democrat Margaret Warigia Bowman and independent Don Underwood in the November general election.

Next week will feature the Republican race for Oklahoma Attorney General and GOP and Democratic contests for Oklahoma County District Attorney.

The following week will feature Republicans running for State Superintendent.

Those debates will stream live on the News 9 app leading up to the June 28th Primary election.

The top Republican candidates fighting to fill Sen. Jim Inhofe's soon-to-be vacant seat will face off in a News 9 debate airing live on air at 7 p.m. this Thursday.