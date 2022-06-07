ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Gabe Brown participates in pre-draft workout for Washington Wizards

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJq2U_0g31Bv6b00
Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports

Former Michigan State Spartan Gabe Brown has picked up some interest from the Washington Wizards ahead of the NBA Draft later this month.

Brown was one of six players that participated in a pre-draft workout for the Wizards on Monday. Other players included James Akinjo of Baylor, Ryan Allen of Delaware, RJ Cole of UConn, Tari Eason of LSU and Scotty Pippen Jr. of Vanderbilt.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23 and will be televised on ESPN. Brown is projected to be drafted but certainly should get a chance to at least make a NBA G-League roster if he goes undrafted.

Check out photos from Monday’s workout, courtesy of the Wizards, by clicking on the tweet below:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eric Musselman’s makes an addition to Arkansas basketball

Todd Lee is a Razorback. No, Lee isn’t an addition from the transfer portal. He’s the former coach of South Dakota. Now he’s Eric Musselman’s director of scouting at Arkansas. Lee spent the last four seasons coaching the Coyotes, where he coached Stanley Umude for three years. Umude transferred to Arkansas for the 2021-22 season and he was second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.9 points per game. South Dakota went 66-52 in Lee’s four seasons. Before coaching in Vermillion, Lee spent five seasons as an associate coach at Grand Canyon and head coach at Kentucky Wesleyan from 2005-13. “Todd is an exceptionally detailed and specific,” Musselman said. “He will bring new ideas to the staff on how to view things, how to scheme on both ends of the court and how to attack things.” Lee also worked on Musselman’s staff with the Rapid City Thrillers in the CBA from 1992-94.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Delaware State
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington Township, MI
Washington, DC
Basketball
State
Washington State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Washington, DC
Local
Michigan Basketball
East Lansing, MI
Basketball
East Lansing, MI
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: UNC staff joins Brady Manek at NBA workout

The term ‘Carolina Family’ isn’t just a saying, it’s something the entire program lives by. Once you are part of that family, it sticks with you forever. And, that is the case with former UNC basketball forward Brady Manek. Manek played just one season for North Carolina but quickly become a fan-favorite. On Friday, he took part in workouts for the Washington Wizards and he had some familiar faces by his side. Head coach Hubert Davis, Director of Recruiting Pat Sullivan and former Tar Heel great and current Wizards Director of Pro Personnel Antwan Jamison were in the house for Manek’s workout. Some...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Husker coach’s son to officially visit this weekend

A class of 2023 recruit will be visiting the Nebraska Football team this weekend even though his father no longer works on the sideline. Edge rusher Teitum Tuioti, son of former Husker defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, will officially visit Nebraska this weekend. The 3-star pass rusher had played for Lincoln Southeast High School while his father worked for the Cornhuskers, but he now plays for Sheldon High out of Eugene, Oregon. His father, Tony Tuioti, coached at Nebraska for three seasons before accepting the same position at Oregon under first-year head coach Dan Lanning. Tony successfully recruited former Husker lineman...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Akinjo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba G League#Nba Draft#The Washington Wizards#Lsu#Espn#Twitter Robertbondy5
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football News pegs Iowa Hawkeyes as Nebraska Cornhuskers’ key game in 2022

November 26 will be a date marked down for Cornhuskers fans as one of the biggest matchups of the year. Since 2014, Nebraska has not been able to solve their Iowa problem. Two coaching regimes have been unable to get in the win column against the Hawkeyes. It is a very symbolic loss for a program that has struggled in recent years to get over the middle tier hump in the Big Ten. Recently, in Pete Fiutak’s breakdown of the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ 2022 season for College Football News, he listed the regular season closer in Iowa City as the key game. You want...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Touchdown Wire says Tua Tagovailoa is the worst QB for this type of throw

In Tua Tagovailoa’s two years in the NFL, when he’s gotten a chance to lead the team, he hasn’t exactly had the best protection in front of him. Miami’s offensive line in 2021, his first season as the presumptive starter, was one of the worst units in the league. Right tackle Jesse Davis, left tackle Liam Eichenberg and left guard Austin Jackson didn’t perform like NFL-caliber players. Center Michael Deiter missed time last season with an injury, which forced Greg Mancz and Austin Reiter into the group at times. The only big man up front to do their job consistently well was Robert Hunt at right guard.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy