Gabe Brown participates in pre-draft workout for Washington Wizards

Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports

Former Michigan State Spartan Gabe Brown has picked up some interest from the Washington Wizards ahead of the NBA Draft later this month.

Brown was one of six players that participated in a pre-draft workout for the Wizards on Monday. Other players included James Akinjo of Baylor, Ryan Allen of Delaware, RJ Cole of UConn, Tari Eason of LSU and Scotty Pippen Jr. of Vanderbilt.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23 and will be televised on ESPN. Brown is projected to be drafted but certainly should get a chance to at least make a NBA G-League roster if he goes undrafted.

Check out photos from Monday’s workout, courtesy of the Wizards, by clicking on the tweet below:

