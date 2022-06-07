Travis Trice and brother win championship in Poland basketball league

The legend of Sabrina Ionescu is starting to grow in the WNBA ranks.
On Sunday afternoon, the Oregon Ducks legend made history by becoming the youngest player in WNBA history to record multiple triple-doubles, and doing so in the shortest amount of time, with the feat accomplished before the third quarter of the New York Liberty’s game against the Chicago Sky came to an end.
Ionescu finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists on 9-for-16 shooting, 3-for-6 from 3FG, and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.
This performance comes on the heels of another classic from Ionescu last week where she dropped 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists on a historic 10-for-11 shooting. She is the only player in WNBA history to record 25 or more points, eight or more assists, and eight or more rebounds in a game while shooting 90% or better from the field. And again, she reached those numbers during the third quarter.
On Sunday afternoon, the sporting world once again celebrated Ionescu on social media, marveling at her performance. Here are some of the best things we saw on Twitter:
WNBA History...https://twitter.com/WNBA/status/1536082017640665088...in Record Timehttps://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1536078713036627968The Age Differencehttps://twitter.com/drksportsnews/status/1536075479538622465The Crowd Reactionhttps://twitter.com/MylesEhrlich/status/1536067906177490944Elite Companyhttps://twitter.com/espnW/status/1536077314936668162Coach Graves Approveshttps://twitter.com/GoDucksKG/status/1536067985735131136Behind the Numbershttps://twitter.com/presidual/status/1536079138997489665Built Differenthttps://twitter.com/MillyBeamen/status/1536073705733881857A New GOAT?https://twitter.com/MillyBeamen/status/153607126673771724811
