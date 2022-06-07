ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Travis Trice and brother win championship in Poland basketball league

By Robert Bondy
 5 days ago
Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Former Spartans basketball star Travis Trice is a champion — and he was able to capture it with his brother.

Travis Trice and D’Mitrick Travis helped lead the WKS Śląsk Wrocław to a championship in the Polish Basketball League. Wroclaw defeated Legia Warszawa, 90-77, in Game 5 to win the best-of-seven series 4-1.

Travis Trice was named MVP of the championship series after averaging 20 points per game.

Read more on this incredible run by the two Trice brothers by clicking on the tweet below:

