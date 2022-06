Click here to read the full article. Ariana DeBose kicked off the 75th Tony Awards by performing what felt like 75 Broadway musicals at the same time. The host, fresh off winning an Academy Award for her work as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake, took the stage at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday with a high-energy mashup of iconic songs from shows like Aladdin, Cabaret, Chicago, Dreamgirls, Hairspray, Hamilton, Rent, Wicked and countless others. Watch DeBose’s full performance below: Now THAT is how you kick off the #TonyAwards! We give our round of applause right back to @ArianaDeBose....

