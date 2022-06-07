Twitter Reacted to Cody Rhodes' Gruesome Pre-Match Injury

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes went viral after he managed to wrestle through a torn pectoral injury during the main event of the Hell in a Cell premium live event on Sunday (June 5) night in Chicago.

Prior to the show, Wrestling Observer Newsletter 's Dave Meltzer reported the injury to Rhodes' right pec, which he said occurred while Rhodes was "weight training," but confirmed the second-generation wrestler would still compete in his scheduled match against Seth Rollins .

During the match, Rhodes took off his entrance attire and revealed a gnarly bruise, which became the main focus of the match as Rollins targeted the injury and Rhodes managed to overcome it, hitting Rollins with his finisher, Cross Rhodes, twice and using a sledgehammer to pick up the victory.

Numerous Twitter users reacted to the gruesome bruise and credited Rhodes for managing to not only wrestle through it, but put on a show-stealing performance.

Rhodes made his WWE return after a nearly six-year absence at WrestleMania 37 in April, becoming the first major All Elite Wrestling star to sign with the company, having also previously served as an executive and a crucial factor in the promotion's 2019 launch.

Rhodes, the son of late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and younger brother of WWE legend and current AEW wrestler/coach Dustin Rhodes , formerly known as ' Goldust ,' began his wrestling career in WWE's developmental program in 2006.

