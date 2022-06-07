Morning Devotional – Gospel Transformed

(KWLM/Olivia MN-) A Bird Island man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison after being convicted of threatening and then taking action to kill someone. After a two-day trial in April, a Renville County jury found 27-year-old Scott Mooney guilty of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder by Arson, Conspiracy to Commit Arson, and Threats of Violence.
June 10- State Track and Field Meet-Class 2A Prelims…Class A Finals. Hutchinson: Isabelle Schmitz, 3200m AND 1600m – Mitchell Piehl, 400m AND 200m. GSL: Connor Hallaway, 3200m – Malayah Metcalf, 800m. Dassel Cokato: Cherish Jorgenson, 100 High Hurdles – Eli Gillman, 100m AND Triple Jump – 4×100...
