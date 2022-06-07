ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, MN

Morning Devotional – Gospel Transformed

By Seth Coburn
kduz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour Tuesday morning devotional this week is presented...

kduz.com

Comments / 0

Related
kduz.com

Bird Island Man Sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Murder

(KWLM/Olivia MN-) A Bird Island man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison after being convicted of threatening and then taking action to kill someone. After a two-day trial in April, a Renville County jury found 27-year-old Scott Mooney guilty of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder by Arson, Conspiracy to Commit Arson, and Threats of Violence.
BIRD ISLAND, MN
kduz.com

Schedule for June 10

June 10- State Track and Field Meet-Class 2A Prelims…Class A Finals. Hutchinson: Isabelle Schmitz, 3200m AND 1600m – Mitchell Piehl, 400m AND 200m. GSL: Connor Hallaway, 3200m – Malayah Metcalf, 800m. Dassel Cokato: Cherish Jorgenson, 100 High Hurdles – Eli Gillman, 100m AND Triple Jump – 4×100...
HUTCHINSON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy