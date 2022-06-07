ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive Spectrum News NY1/Siena College poll finds New Yorkers are pessimistic about city's future and its mayor

By Emily Ngo, Spectrum News Staff
NY1
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe view of life in New York City is bleak, according to a Siena College poll of city residents conducted exclusively for Spectrum News NY1. For the full Spectrum News NY1/Siena College poll, and the methodology behind it, click here. A majority says the city is headed in the...

This Spectrum News NY1 / Siena College New York City Poll was conducted May 22 to June 1, 2022 among New York City residents. One thousand residents were contacted through a dual frame (landline and cell phone) mode. Telephone calls were conducted in English and Spanish. Of households contacted, interviewers asked to speak with the youngest person in the household age 18 or older. The household was screened for New York City residents; residents from outside of New York City were excluded from the sample. Telephone sampling was conducted via a stratified dual frame probability sample of landline (ASDE) and cell phone (Dynata) telephone numbers within New York City weighted to reflect known population patterns. Data from collection modes (phone) was merged and statistically adjusted by age, party, county, race/ethnicity, education, and gender to ensure representativeness. It has an overall margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points including the design effects resulting from weighting.
