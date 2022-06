Bothwell Regional Health Center has completed its Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), and the report was approved by the Bothwell Board of Trustees at its May meeting. As a nonprofit hospital organization, Bothwell is required by IRS tax code to conduct a CHNA every three years. The goal of the assessment is to understand progress in addressing community health needs outlined in the previous CHNA and collect current community health perceptions. Feedback allows Bothwell to understand what community members see as the most important health issues affecting their communities and provides the foundation for prioritizing health needs and developing strategies to address future needs.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO