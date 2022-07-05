Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Maryland

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Maryland using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,255,998 which is 460% higher than the state average of $403,076.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Maryland

#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria: 17

#2. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson: 11

#3. Easton: 2

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Where people in Maryland are moving to most

Stacker

#30. Dickerson

- Typical home value: $703,073

- 1-year price change: +12.3%

- 5-year price change: +33.0%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#29. Woodbine

- Typical home value: $719,388

- 1-year price change: +15.8%

- 5-year price change: +32.8%

- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

Stacker

#28. Brookeville

- Typical home value: $721,859

- 1-year price change: +9.4%

- 5-year price change: +25.5%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#27. Boyds

- Typical home value: $736,842

- 1-year price change: +12.4%

- 5-year price change: +28.8%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#26. Ashton

- Typical home value: $742,419

- 1-year price change: +7.9%

- 5-year price change: +24.4%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#25. Kensington

- Typical home value: $744,007

- 1-year price change: +6.1%

- 5-year price change: +25.3%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#24. Oxford

- Typical home value: $779,997

- 1-year price change: +13.6%

- 5-year price change: +42.5%

- Metro area: Easton

Stacker

#23. Sandy Spring

- Typical home value: $809,078

- 1-year price change: +11.1%

- 5-year price change: +27.3%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#22. Cooksville

- Typical home value: $823,929

- 1-year price change: +12.7%

- 5-year price change: +29.2%

- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

Stacker

#21. Davidsonville

- Typical home value: $825,613

- 1-year price change: +11.0%

- 5-year price change: +29.5%

- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

Stacker

#20. Brinklow

- Typical home value: $847,868

- 1-year price change: +9.9%

- 5-year price change: +24.8%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#19. Laytonsville

- Typical home value: $856,270

- 1-year price change: +12.8%

- 5-year price change: +29.5%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#18. North Potomac

- Typical home value: $859,183

- 1-year price change: +11.4%

- 5-year price change: +26.0%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#17. Glenelg

- Typical home value: $873,879

- 1-year price change: +13.9%

- 5-year price change: +26.9%

- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

Stacker

#16. Fulton

- Typical home value: $876,053

- 1-year price change: +11.9%

- 5-year price change: +25.3%

- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

Stacker

#15. Highland

- Typical home value: $899,658

- 1-year price change: +13.3%

- 5-year price change: +25.4%

- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

Stacker

#14. Royal Oak

- Typical home value: $925,880

- 1-year price change: +16.7%

- 5-year price change: +51.5%

- Metro area: Easton

Stacker

#13. Dayton

- Typical home value: $936,350

- 1-year price change: +14.0%

- 5-year price change: +26.8%

- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

Stacker

#12. Clarksville

- Typical home value: $937,449

- 1-year price change: +13.4%

- 5-year price change: +25.0%

- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

Stacker

#11. Glenwood

- Typical home value: $944,012

- 1-year price change: +15.8%

- 5-year price change: +27.4%

- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

Stacker

#10. West Friendship

- Typical home value: $951,829

- 1-year price change: +13.5%

- 5-year price change: +26.8%

- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

Stacker

#9. Darnestown

- Typical home value: $954,823

- 1-year price change: +14.7%

- 5-year price change: +30.4%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#8. Garrett Park

- Typical home value: $969,837

- 1-year price change: +8.7%

- 5-year price change: +24.9%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#7. Bethesda

- Typical home value: $1,178,365

- 1-year price change: +8.7%

- 5-year price change: +27.9%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#6. Cabin John

- Typical home value: $1,250,318

- 1-year price change: +10.8%

- 5-year price change: +31.1%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#5. Glen Echo

- Typical home value: $1,268,012

- 1-year price change: +15.0%

- 5-year price change: +40.2%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#4. Potomac

- Typical home value: $1,273,459

- 1-year price change: +11.9%

- 5-year price change: +25.6%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#3. Chevy Chase View

- Typical home value: $1,372,272

- 1-year price change: +11.1%

- 5-year price change: +27.1%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#2. Chevy Chase

- Typical home value: $1,444,647

- 1-year price change: +7.4%

- 5-year price change: +27.2%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#1. Gibson Island

- Typical home value: $2,255,998

- 1-year price change: +11.7%

- 5-year price change: +25.8%

- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson