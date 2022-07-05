ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Cities with the most expensive homes in Maryland

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Maryland

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Maryland using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,255,998 which is 460% higher than the state average of $403,076.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Maryland
#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria: 17
#2. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson: 11
#3. Easton: 2

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Dickerson

- Typical home value: $703,073
- 1-year price change: +12.3%
- 5-year price change: +33.0%
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#29. Woodbine

- Typical home value: $719,388
- 1-year price change: +15.8%
- 5-year price change: +32.8%
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#28. Brookeville

- Typical home value: $721,859
- 1-year price change: +9.4%
- 5-year price change: +25.5%
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#27. Boyds

- Typical home value: $736,842
- 1-year price change: +12.4%
- 5-year price change: +28.8%
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#26. Ashton

- Typical home value: $742,419
- 1-year price change: +7.9%
- 5-year price change: +24.4%
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#25. Kensington

- Typical home value: $744,007
- 1-year price change: +6.1%
- 5-year price change: +25.3%
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#24. Oxford

- Typical home value: $779,997
- 1-year price change: +13.6%
- 5-year price change: +42.5%
- Metro area: Easton

#23. Sandy Spring

- Typical home value: $809,078
- 1-year price change: +11.1%
- 5-year price change: +27.3%
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#22. Cooksville

- Typical home value: $823,929
- 1-year price change: +12.7%
- 5-year price change: +29.2%
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#21. Davidsonville

- Typical home value: $825,613
- 1-year price change: +11.0%
- 5-year price change: +29.5%
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#20. Brinklow

- Typical home value: $847,868
- 1-year price change: +9.9%
- 5-year price change: +24.8%
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#19. Laytonsville

- Typical home value: $856,270
- 1-year price change: +12.8%
- 5-year price change: +29.5%
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#18. North Potomac

- Typical home value: $859,183
- 1-year price change: +11.4%
- 5-year price change: +26.0%
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#17. Glenelg

- Typical home value: $873,879
- 1-year price change: +13.9%
- 5-year price change: +26.9%
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#16. Fulton

- Typical home value: $876,053
- 1-year price change: +11.9%
- 5-year price change: +25.3%
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#15. Highland

- Typical home value: $899,658
- 1-year price change: +13.3%
- 5-year price change: +25.4%
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#14. Royal Oak

- Typical home value: $925,880
- 1-year price change: +16.7%
- 5-year price change: +51.5%
- Metro area: Easton

#13. Dayton

- Typical home value: $936,350
- 1-year price change: +14.0%
- 5-year price change: +26.8%
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#12. Clarksville

- Typical home value: $937,449
- 1-year price change: +13.4%
- 5-year price change: +25.0%
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#11. Glenwood

- Typical home value: $944,012
- 1-year price change: +15.8%
- 5-year price change: +27.4%
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#10. West Friendship

- Typical home value: $951,829
- 1-year price change: +13.5%
- 5-year price change: +26.8%
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#9. Darnestown

- Typical home value: $954,823
- 1-year price change: +14.7%
- 5-year price change: +30.4%
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#8. Garrett Park

- Typical home value: $969,837
- 1-year price change: +8.7%
- 5-year price change: +24.9%
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#7. Bethesda

- Typical home value: $1,178,365
- 1-year price change: +8.7%
- 5-year price change: +27.9%
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#6. Cabin John

- Typical home value: $1,250,318
- 1-year price change: +10.8%
- 5-year price change: +31.1%
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#5. Glen Echo

- Typical home value: $1,268,012
- 1-year price change: +15.0%
- 5-year price change: +40.2%
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#4. Potomac

- Typical home value: $1,273,459
- 1-year price change: +11.9%
- 5-year price change: +25.6%
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#3. Chevy Chase View

- Typical home value: $1,372,272
- 1-year price change: +11.1%
- 5-year price change: +27.1%
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#2. Chevy Chase

- Typical home value: $1,444,647
- 1-year price change: +7.4%
- 5-year price change: +27.2%
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#1. Gibson Island

- Typical home value: $2,255,998
- 1-year price change: +11.7%
- 5-year price change: +25.8%
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

