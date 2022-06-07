ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, TN

PUTNAM CO AMBULANCE INVOLVED IN TWO CAR CRASH IN ROANE COUNTY

crossvillenews1st.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 1815 hours this date, a Putnam County EMS Ambulance was involved in a motor vehicle accident with...

crossvillenews1st.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

THP: Woman killed, man injured in crash in Hamblen County

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Morristown woman died Tuesday after two vehicles crashed on Bethel Road in Hamblen County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol's initial report said the crash happened near the intersection of Bethel Road and Talley Road around 4:15 p.m. on June 7. According to the report, Haley...
WDEF

Three rescued from vehicle in McMinn Co. flash flooding

ENGLEWOOD, Tennessee (WDEF) – Firefighters rescued three people, including a small child, from a vehicle caught in flash flooding Wednesday night. It happened in Englewood in McMinn County before 10 PM. Swift-water certified members of the fire crew made it out to the vehicle that was in the middle...
On Target News

Rutherford, Coffee, Grundy and Marion County Deputies involved in Pursuit for nearly 70 miles

On June 7, 2022, at approximately 9:45 am, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle from Murfreesboro. Coffee County deputies received a call that the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department was pursuing a white Ford F-250 taken from the Murfreesboro City Street Department traveling eastbound on I-24 headed into Coffee County. Several county units responded to intercept the vehicle.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Fatal Accident on McMinnville Hwy Tuesday Afternoon

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report a 2020 Honda Civic was traveling north at 5006 McMinnville Hwy in Summitville on Tuesday afternoon and a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south. The Honda Civic driven by 44 year old Christian Anderson of Glendale, AZ crossed the centerline and collided with...
SUMMITVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Roane County, TN
Accidents
Putnam County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Roane County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Putnam County, TN
County
Roane County, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP: Roane wreck injures 6

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a two-vehicle accident involving an ambulance injured six people Monday evening in Roane County. The THP says that the crash occurred at approximately 7:15 pm near mile marker 343 on I-40 West when a westbound Putnam County EMS ambulance with a three-person crew, but no patients, on board failed to negotiate a slight curve, left the roadway, and struck a construction barrier. The impact caused the ambulance to become airborne and sent it back into the lanes of travel, where it landed on its side before coming to rest in the left lane. As it landed, troopers say the ambulance collided with a 2016 Land Rover, forcing it off the right side of the road and into an embankment. That vehicle also contained three individuals.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Tracy City man charged with attempted second degree murder

Stephen Ray Orange of Tracy City was charged with attempted second degree murder last week after an incident that took place in late May. According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at Orange’s residence May 21 in reference to a report of a man having been beaten with a baseball bat at that location. The incident report states that Matthew Sanders, the alleged victim, was taken to the hospital by EMS. EMS was told the injuries were sustained from an accident while working on a vehicle. The report states that the caller alleged that Stephen “Tiger” Orange had assaulted Sanders.
TRACY CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Clarke
wgnsradio.com

Fire in Murfreesboro neighborhood - no injuries reported

Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Crews were dispatched to a residential fire around 4:45 Tuesday evening at just before 7:30. The blaze was on Hacienda Court. The fire was in the attic area of the home and crews had to work quickly to extinguish the flames. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
MURFREESBORO, TN
radionwtn.com

Driver Airlifted After Three-Vehicle Accident

McKenzie, Tenn.–One driver was airlifted to a Nashville hospital after being extricated from his vehicle as a result of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 423 and Carroll Lake Road in McKenzie Sunday. McKenzie Fire & Rescue responded to the accident, along with the Baptist Carroll County EMS, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Rescue Squad and the Macedonia fire station. According to the Fire & Rescue officials, personnel used rescue tools to extricate the driver, who was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center. (McKenzie Fire & Rescue photo).
MCKENZIE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Car#Mile Marker#Traffic Accident#Putnam Co Ambulance#Major Pio
wvlt.tv

Former Jamestown mayor found dead at Big South Fork Park

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found the body of former Jamestown mayor, Lyndon Baines, inside the Tennessee district of the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Park Thursday morning, according to officials with the National Park Service. Officials with the Jamestown Police Department said the 58-year-old went missing...
JAMESTOWN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox17.com

Multivehicle crash cleared on I-65 South in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — TDOT reported a multivehicle crash on the Interstate 65 Southbound in Davidson. The crash occurred at mile marker 86.6 and was reported at 6:16 a.m. Wednesday. The southbound right lane and shoulder were blocked but reported as clear by 7:30 a.m. Get reports like this...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Marina theft on Norris Lake caught on camera

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Security cameras at the Powell Valley Marina captured the moments where three men stole around $50,000 worth of boating equipment, according to Sheriff Robbie Goins. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to ask for help locating the three men responsible for the theft....
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

No Foul Play Suspected with Body Found in Rockwood

According to a press release from The Roane County Sheriff’s Department assistant Chief Deputy Tim Hawn, On Thursday June 6, 2022, at around 2PM Deputies responded to a Welfare Check at 1198 Joiner Hollow Road. Family members were concerned about the resident, James E. Britton, age 74, after not having any contact with him. Deputies entered the residence and found Britton deceased inside. Roane County Sheriff’s Detectives and the Medical Examiner responded to the scene. No foul play is suspected. The Body was released to the funeral home.
ROCKWOOD, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy