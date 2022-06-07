ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

World Cup to have ‘ROBOT LINESMEN’ for first time in history as Fifa ready to say trials have worked

By Martin Lipton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QxeAJ_0g30zRXG00

FIFA remains on track to introduce “robo linesmen” at the 2022 World Cup.

World boss Gianni Infantino is keen to introduce the “semi automated offside” system for Fifa's global showpiece which starts in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g443I_0g30zRXG00
Fifa president Gianni Infantino expects to introduce 'robo linesmen' Credit: Getty

Trials of the system, which uses 10 cameras to track 29 body points of each player, took place in the Club World Cup won by Liverpool and the Arab Cup held in four of Doha’s eight World Cup stadiums.

And with all the signs that the technology does work, bringing far quicker offside calls than under the current VAR line-led system, world chiefs are due to give a positive update at Monday’s delayed annual general meeting of the law-making International FA Board.

The meeting is being held in Qatar, after the initial March date in Zurich was postponed as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fifa is understood to be ready to state there are no impediments to the full introduction of the technology.

It means that England’s opener against Iran on November 21 will be only the second game in which the technology is deployed.

But a final decision will be taken by Fifa after a full analysis of the data from the trials.

Fifa referee chief, former Italian whistler Pierluigi Collina, bristles at the use of the term "robot offside".

He pointed out: "The referees and assistants are still responsible for the decision on the field of play.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

"The technology only gives them valued support to make more accurate and quicker decisions, particularly when the offside decision is very tight and difficult."

But the cameras do give instant information to allow assistant VAR offside operators to give information to the on-field officials in a matter of seconds.

The Three Lions' World Cup preparations were dealt a blow on Saturday as Gareth Southgate's side fell 1-0 to Hungary.

Dominik Szoboszlai's 66th minute penalty was enough to down England in their Nations League opener.

Southgate and Co will have the chance to bring back the feel good factor against Germany tonight in Munich.

England then host Italy on Saturday before a home clash with Hungary next Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Gianni Infantino
Person
Dominik Szoboszlai
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'We got married to have a big...'

A fan asked the coach Carlos Moyá if Rafael Nadal's team had listened to Patrick Mouratoglou and Moyá replied by stating that he only remembers those who support Nadal. During the clay season, Mouratoglou explained that Nadal likes to play a lot during the clay season and it would be difficult for him to prepare well for the clay season.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doha#Iran#International Fa Board#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Germany
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
486K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy