Coon Rapids, MN

Two Dead After Apartment Shootout In Coon Rapids

By Kim David
KROC News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC AM News) - Among the latest shootings in the news is one in Coon Rapids. There was an apparent shootout inside an apartment in the Twin Cities...

Coon Rapids, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

