Indiana is now home to a pizza shop with a unique professional wrestling-themed menu that you have got to check out!. It's no secret that I am a HUGE fan of professional wrestling and food. FINALLY, after all of these years of fandom, the two have been connected in a way that I couldn't be more excited about. Let me paint the picture for you. For years, everyone has been wondering what that smell was that The Rock was cooking. I always envisioned it as pizza. While The Rock may not have actually been cooking pizza, there is a place in Indiana that you can go to that does tie in with that concept.

