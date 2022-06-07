ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby Commission approves new voting machines amid discord

By Dulce Torres Guzman
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

Shelby County Commissioners at a March meeting. (© Karen Pulfer Focht)

Shelby County commissioners voted Monday to spend $5.8 million on voting machines for the November elections as tempers flared and in spite of an ongoing lawsuit pitting county officials against one another.

The Shelby County Commission and the Shelby County Election Commission are currently embroiled in litigation to decide which body has jurisdiction over deciding on new voting machines to replace the county’s decades-old system.

While the election commission wants to purchase ballot-marking machines, county commissioners sought to open up bids for companies to provide hand-marked paper ballots, which they say the public requested.

The public requests for hand-marked ballots stems from the discredited claim that widespread fraud played a part in the 2020 presidential elections, with critics claiming that ballot-marking voting machines were hackable.

With the requests came threats, said several commissioners.

“The inappropriate phone calls and the threats coming to me are unacceptable,” said Chairman Willie Brooks.

“We don’t make enough money for you to threaten our lives,” said Commissioner Tami Sawyer. “Just yesterday, I shared that someone told me on my public Facebook page that they wish I had died instead of my mother.”

Shelby County government is failing to deliver on some of the basic functions and responsibilities that we have. . . Now we have a problem with our government suing itself and potentially not being able to conduct an election. This is inexcusable.– Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright

Election commissioners have expressed reluctance to transition to hand-marked ballots since more staff would need to be hired, along with additional storage and eventual shredding of all the ballots. Tennessee’s early voting laws do better under a hybrid voting system, and hand-marked paper ballots usually do better in smaller jurisdictions, said Election Administrator Linda Phillips.

Monday’s vote on a resolution was supposed to bring both groups into a compromise – and possibly end the legal wrangling – by allowing voters to choose whether they wanted to use ballot-marking devices or marking ballots by hand using a hybrid system.

But after four hours of amendments and objections, county commissioners amended the original resolution to apply to the November elections instead of the August elections, despite a lingering threat that the lawsuit could continue.

According to Phillips, the current voting machines run on three servers, two of which are nonfunctional. The remaining server has nearly failed before and Phillips said she fears that the server is “gonna go at any moment” during the upcoming August election.

“Shelby County government is failing to deliver on some of the basic functions and responsibilities that we have. We’re having problems getting license plates to drivers, we have had problems getting (COVID-19) vaccines into arms, we have a problem teaching students how to read, we have a problem with the integrity of our county border, putting a serving commissioner in jeopardy, and now we have a problem with our government suing itself and potentially not being able to conduct an election,” said Commissioner Mick Wright. “This is inexcusable.”

Another election commissioner said that she had not been told that the county’s election equipment could break down.

“That was quite frankly news to me,” said Election Commissioner Vanecia Kimbrow.

“I’m very disturbed that I have to learn of such critical information after attending several meetings to know that we are without a means forward, and that’s not what I understood that case to be,” she added. “Our elections that just happened were executed flawlessly by the administrators and the staff and all our volunteers.”

The post Shelby Commission approves new voting machines amid discord appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
County
Shelby County, TN
Shelby County, TN
Elections
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Phillips
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
800
Followers
1K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy