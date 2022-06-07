ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Furious Russian ambassador storms out of UN meeting as EU chief accuses Putin of sparking global food crisis by blockading Ukraine's ports

By Chris Pleasance for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Russia's ambassador to the UN has stormed out of a security council meeting after the EU's council chief accused Putin of using food supplies as a 'stealth missile' against poor countries over his war in Ukraine.

Vassily Nebenzia got up and walked out of the summit in New York on Monday night after EU Council President Charles Michel accused 'Russia alone' of being responsible for a looming global food crisis.

Deputy ambassador Dmitry Polyansky said afterwards that Mr Michel's comments were 'so rude' that his boss had no choice but to leave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oAXBK_0g30vTsC00
EU Council President Charles Michel (left) told ambassador Vassily Nebenzia (right) that 'Russia alone' is responsible for a looming global food crisis over war in Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mxur2_0g30vTsC00

The row comes amid dire UN warnings of famine and global instability if millions of tons of grain currently trapped in Ukraine because of Russia's blockade of its southern coast is unable to leave.

'This is driving up food prices, pushing people into poverty, and destabilising entire regions,' Mr Michel said. 'Russia is solely responsible for this looming food crisis. Russia alone.'

He also accused Russia of stealing grain from areas its troops occupy 'while shifting the blame of others', calling this 'cowardly' and 'propaganda, pure and simple'.

Mr Nebenzia walked out during the briefing, giving Russia's seat to another diplomat.

The Security Council meeting was supposed to focus on sexual violence during the war in Ukraine but Russia's invasion and the consequences, especially on global food shortages and rising prices, were also raised.

Mr Michel gave strong backing to efforts by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to get a package agreement that would allow grain exports from Ukraine and ensure that Russian food and fertiliser have unrestricted access to global markets.

Ukraine and Russia together produce almost a third of the world's wheat and barley and half of its sunflower oil, while Russia and its ally Belarus are the world's number two and three producers of potash, a key ingredient of fertiliser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ikvv5_0g30vTsC00
Michel was speaking during a UN security council summit on Ukraine, prompting Mr Nebenzia to storm out and accuse him of being 'rude'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p49d9_0g30vTsC00
The UN has warned the world is facing famine and instability if millions of tons of grain currently trapped in Ukraine are not allowed out of the country (file)

Mr Guterres warned last month that global hunger levels 'are at a new high', with the number of people facing severe food insecurity doubling in just two years from 135 million before the Covid-19 pandemic to 276 million today.

He said more than 500,000 people are living in famine conditions - an increase of more than 500% since 2016.

Ukraine's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told the Security Council on Monday his country remains committed to finding solutions to prevent the global food crisis and is ready to create 'the necessary conditions' to resume exports from the key southern port of Odesa.

'The question is how to make sure that Russia does not abuse the trade route to attack the city itself,' he said.

Mr Kyslytsya said the question has become more relevant since four Russian missiles hit a plant in the capital Kyiv on Sunday where freight cars that carry grain to Ukrainian ports were being repaired.

'It means all Putin's fairy tales about his readiness to facilitate Ukrainian wheat export that he so eloquently tells his rare interlocutors remain too far removed from reality,' the Ukrainian ambassador said.

Nonetheless, 'we continue our work with the UN and partners to ensure the functioning of the maritime rules for the expert for Ukrainian agricultural products', Mr Kyslytsya added.

'As a first step,' he said, 'Russia must withdraw its naval forces in the maritime waters around Ukraine and provide security guarantees against attacks in ports' and against commercial ships.'

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Person
Charles Michel
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine#Food Security#Russian#Un#Eu Council
Fortune

Putin says Sweden and Finland joining NATO and breaking with decades of neutrality is fine after all. ‘No problems’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Russian president Vladimir Putin once said that any more countries on Russia’s doorstep joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) constituted a threat to Russia, and would provoke “military and political consequences.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

402K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy