Soccer

Real Madrid plan special send-off for Marcelo - after Gareth Bale departed with only a club statement - as their all-time leading trophy winner gets set to leave for Fenerbahce or Marseille

By Ben Willcocks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Real Madrid legend Marcelo is set to receive a special celebratory send-off when he leaves the club at the end of the month.

The 34-year-old Brazilian, who has played 16 seasons for Real Madrid since his arrival in January 2007, is the most decorated player in the club's history with 25 major trophies, including five Champions Leagues and six La Liga titles.

As his contract expires on June 30, Marcelo is set to become a free agent and is linked with a number of European clubs including Fenerbahce and Marseille.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aIkFj_0g30uy4o00
Club legend Marcelo has won 25 major trophies since arriving in the Spanish capital in 2007
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rVTF_0g30uy4o00
Madrid are planning a special send-off for Marcelo before he leaves at the end of the month

Gareth Bale's exit from the Bernabeu at the end of the month was also confirmed last week as Real Madrid released a heartfelt statement to thank him for his services.

The 32-year-old, who joined Los Blancos for a then-world-record £86million in 2013, was described as a 'club legend' by Real Madrid in their statement.

However, unlike Marcelo, it seems he will not receive any kind of special tribute, having already departed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iaran_0g30uy4o00
The 34-year-old will reportedly be joined by players, family (pictured) and friends at the tribute

The Wales international enjoyed a blistering start to life in the Spanish capital, scoring 88 goals in his first 189 appearances.

He went on to win nine major trophies at the club, including five Champions League titles.

However, Bale's relationship with the Real Madrid fans and the Spanish media has disintegrated in recent years, culminating in the Welshman hitting back at malicious comments made by Marca in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BKpCS_0g30uy4o00
Real Madrid confirmed last week that Gareth Bale would be leaving the club at the end of June

The Spanish newspaper branded Bale a 'parasite' after he missed Real Madrid's 4-0 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona and accused him of 'sucking' money out of the club.

He subsequently took a stand by writing a lengthy statement on social media to oppose Marca's 'slanderous' comments.

Despite the destructive reports Bale insisted that it had been an 'honour' to play for Real Madrid and thanked the club for their support of him.

Bale thanking Madrid

'I write this message to say thank you to all my team mates, past and present, my managers, the backroom staff and to the fans that supported me,' he said on Twitter.

'I arrived here nine years ago as a young man who wanted to realise my dream of playing for Real Madrid.

'To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, to win titles and to be part of what it's so famous for, to win the Champions League.

'I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more.

'To be a part of this club's history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player, has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget.

'I also want to thank President Florentino Perez, Jose Angel Sanchez, and the board for giving me the opportunity to play for this club. Together we were able to create some moments that will live forever in the history of this club and football.

'It has been an honour. Thank you! HALA MADRID!'

Marcelo's farewell is set to be a lot more than just a heartfelt statement, according to sports outlet AS.

They claim that the full-back will receive the same treatment Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos were awarded upon their Bernabeu departure, celebrating all of the trophies he has won over the last 16 seasons.

He will reportedly be accompanied by current - and some former - Real Madrid colleagues, as well as his relatives and friends.

After his final match in white against Liverpool in the Champions League final, Marcelo said: 'It's an incredible emotion because it's my last game at Real Madrid.'

The Spanish giants were obviously keen to return the favour with an emotional act of their own.

Whilst a venue has not yet been confirmed, Madrid are reportedly planning to hold the event in Valdebebas.

In total, the Brazilian has made 545 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring 38 and assisting 103 from the left-back position.

He is widely regarded one of the best full-backs to grace modern football.

Midfielder Isco is another Los Blancos player whose contract expires at the end of June.

Despite missing out on Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain last month, Real Madrid are plotting something of a summer overhaul this summer.

Antonio Rudiger has been recruited to bolster the squad in defence, and French internationals Paul Pogba and Aurelien Tchouameni have linked with moves to the Bernabeu to fill out the engine room.

With Bale, Isco and Marcelo each departing, the Champions League winners have a hefty wage bill exiting the club and are thus expected to attack the summer transfer window before the season starts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eRjR9_0g30uy4o00
Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco will join Bale and Marcelo as a free agent this summer

REAL MADRID'S STATEMENT ON GARETH BALE

Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and affection to Gareth Bale, a player who is now part of the legend of this club forever.

Since that September 2, 2013 when he arrived at Real Madrid at the age of 24, he has lived in these nine years one of the brightest times in our history. During this time in which he has defended the shirt and shield of Real Madrid, he has won 19 titles: 5 European Cups, 4 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 3 Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups. . On an individual basis, he was named Best Player of the 2018 Champions League Final and won the Ballon d'Or at the Club World Cup that same year.

Beyond his track record, Gareth Bale has left marvellous and decisive goals in the memory of all of Real Madrid, such as his unforgettable header in the Champions League final in Lisbon, his incredible gallop in the Copa del Rey final in Valencia or his historic Chilean in the final of the Champions League in kyiv, in which we got the Thirteenth.

Real Madrid is and will always be his home, and he wishes him and his whole family the best of luck.

