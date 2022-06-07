Football pundit and BBC The One Show host Jermaine Jenas faces driving ban after being 'caught using his mobile phone while behind the wheel of a Range Rover'

Football pundit and TV presenter Jermaine Jenas faces a driving ban after being charged for allegedly using his mobile phone while driving.

The former Tottenham and England midfielder, who also co-hosts the One Show, is accused of using the device while at the wheel of a black Range Rover.

It is claimed the 39-year-old was driving the car in Stanmore, north London, at the time of the offence on October 14, last year.

According to court papers Jenas, of Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, was driving in Marsh Lane 'when he was at the time using an interactive communications device, namely handheld mobile device'.

His case will be heard at Bromley Magistrates' Court this Friday where it will be dealt with under the single justice procedure.

Jermaine Jenas, pictured in 2017, has been charged with using a mobile phone while driving a black Range rover

His case is set to be heard at Bromley Magistrates' Court (pictured) on Friday where it will be dealt with under the single justice procedure

If found guilty the former footballer could face a fine of up to £200 and receive six points on his licence.

According to the Government, if taken to court offenders can be fined up to £1,000 and be banned from driving.

Jenas started his career at Nottingham Forest in 2000 before moving to Sir Bobby Robson's Newcastle United in 2002.

He was named PFA Young Player of the Year in his first full season on Tyneside and helped Newcastle to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

He moved to Tottenham in 2005, for whom he made 202 appearances and scored 26 goals.

Jenas was part of the Spurs side that lifted the 2008 League Cup, starting the 2-1 final win over Chelsea at Wembley.

He then moved to his final club QPR in January 2013, though his spell at Loftus Road was largely hampered by injury.

After retiring he moved into broadcasting, becoming a football pundit for the likes of ITV, BT Sport and Match of the Day.

The former footballer turned pundit could face a fine of up to £1,000 and receive a driving ban if found guilty

He also presented a BBC Three documentary about knife-crime in his home town of Nottingham in 2017.

In 2020 he began to co-host The One Show with Alex Jones, before becoming one of its permanent hosts last year.

The sportsman said that he was 'really looking forward' to joining the show as a full time host, saying: 'I’ve absolutely loved being a part of The One Show, Alex, the team and the viewers have made me feel so welcome and we’ve had a lot of fun already.'

Jenas is not the first footballer to move into broadcasting - Gary Lineker had an illustrious professional career before replacing Des Lynam as host of BBC's Match of the Day in 1999.

More recently former Aston Villa and Norwich City striker Dion Dublin took up a role as one of the hosts of Homes Under The Hammer in addition to working as a football pundit.