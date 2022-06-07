ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Dead After Apartment Shootout In Coon Rapids

By Kim David
 5 days ago
Coon Rapids, MN (KROC AM News) - Among the latest shootings in the news is one in Coon Rapids. There was an apparent shootout inside an apartment in the Twin Cities...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Rochester, MN
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

