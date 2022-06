I hate to see litter but it is everywhere. Go for a hike and you will see napkins, candy wrappers, straws and all kinds of junk that could easily have been carried in and carried out. Same thing along our roadways. I even saw an old couch discarded at the end of our road. You can see just about any kind of garbage but here is something you would never have guessed.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO