Larvae of the darkling beetle, known as "superworms", are already used by humans as a food for pet reptiles, but they might soon become consumers in their own right after scientists discovered their extraordinary capability for digesting waste plastic.Scientists at the University of Queensland in Australia say that these humble larvae, Zophobas morio, are not just able to chomp through polystyrene, but actually thrive on a polystyrene-only diet.The team fed the superworms different diets over a three-week period, with some given polystyrene foam, some bran and others put on a fasting diet.Dr Chris Rinke from the university’s School of Chemistry...

ANIMALS ・ 14 HOURS AGO