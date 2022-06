CHICAGO (WGEM) - Illinois leaders hope to address the shortage of mental health professionals with a new wide-ranging law. The plan allows psychologists, therapists, social workers, and crisis counselors to reactivate their licenses if they have been out of the industry for less than five years. However, they must be in good standing in order to have their license restored. This law also allows advanced practice registered nurses to conduct psychiatric visits with patients if a physician is not available.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO