A key aide to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who helped sustain the civil rights movement in the 1960s says she’s deeply saddened by the hate crimes seeking to terrorize people across America.But Xernona Clayton has been working for racial harmony since the movement began, and refuses to accept mass killings as routine. “We're having too many racial conflicts,” Clayton, 91, told The Associated Press during an interview in her office in Atlanta. “It’s so idiotic that we’ve had that racism in the first place. Because none of us had any say-so about how we got here." "My...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO