ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man fatally shoots woman, self at supermarket in Germany

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0g30pmuN00

A man apparently fatally shot a woman and then himself at a supermarket in central Germany on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. in the small town of Treysa, and police quickly said there was no danger to the public.

Witnesses reported that a man shot a woman in the supermarket and immediately afterward apparently killed himself, police said in a statement. They said there was no indication that anyone else was involved.

No one other than the 53-year-old woman and the 58-year-old man was hurt, police said. They gave no information on what, if any, relationship there was between the two, and said that the background to what happened remains under investigation .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Baby girl found fatally shot after abduction by father

A 1-year-old girl is dead after authorities issued an Amber Alert, in fear she was abducted by her father. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations confirmed the death of Jaquari Bennett on Sunday morning and that the Newton County Sheriff's Office would continue the investigation. A member of the sheriff's office...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
ABC News

ABC News

692K+
Followers
158K+
Post
378M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy