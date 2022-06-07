Step inside The Hotel Obsidian in this brand-new Umbrella Academy clip

Rise Against have shared a surprise new EP, Nowhere Generation II. Written and recorded at the same time as their 2021 album, the new five-song release arrives today on streaming via Loma Vista. “We’d written 16 songs for this album and then we decided to break them apart,” explains vocalist / guitarist Tim McIlrath. “Not only could the music get lost, but the message could get lost in asking people to listen to this all at once. I think this is, hopefully, a more effective way to give these issues the platform and the spotlight that they rightly deserve. We wanted to hold onto these and give them to our fans when we feel like they’ve had time to properly digest this first batch, so these songs were the aces up our sleeves.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO