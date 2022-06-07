ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Step inside The Hotel Obsidian in this brand-new Umbrella Academy clip

Kerrang
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of the action-packed trailer for The Umbrella Academy season 3 last month, a whole new clip from the show has arrived. As part of Netflix’s packed Geeked Week, the streaming giants have shared a new minute-and-a-half-long look at the upcoming series, where we're introduced to mysterious location The...

www.kerrang.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kerrang

The Rasmus follow Eurovision entry Jezebel with new single Rise

After their appearance at May's Eurovision Song Contest grand final, The Rasmus have shared a brand-new single, Rise. ”Rise is about the struggle of fighting a battle against depression,” explains vocalist Lauri Ylönen. ”COVID was the last straw for many people having mental health issues, including myself. In the music video the dancers playing 'the roots' represent the evil force and they are trying to pull us down underground. Still, the song has a positive message, which is not to give up no matter how hard life treats you.”
MUSIC
Kerrang

Rise Against release surprise new EP, Nowhere Generation II

Rise Against have shared a surprise new EP, Nowhere Generation II. Written and recorded at the same time as their 2021 album, the new five-song release arrives today on streaming via Loma Vista. “We’d written 16 songs for this album and then we decided to break them apart,” explains vocalist / guitarist Tim McIlrath. “Not only could the music get lost, but the message could get lost in asking people to listen to this all at once. I think this is, hopefully, a more effective way to give these issues the platform and the spotlight that they rightly deserve. We wanted to hold onto these and give them to our fans when we feel like they’ve had time to properly digest this first batch, so these songs were the aces up our sleeves.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Sheehan
Person
Elvis
Person
Dalai Lama
Kerrang

Demi Lovato drops Hole-esque single Skin Of My Teeth

Demi Lovato has unleashed their new Hole-esque single Skin Of My Teeth. Taken from upcoming eighth album HOLY FVCK, the song has a Celebrity Skin feel as the singer admits in the opening verse: 'Demi leaves rehab again / When is this shit gonna end? / Sounds like the voice in my head / I can't believe I'm not dead.' It's also got an accompanying video, directed by Nick Harwood, which shows Demi triumphantly overcoming their demons.
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Jimmy Eat World return with new single Something Loud

Jimmy Eat World are back with new music! The Arizona emo rockers have just dropped new single and video, Something Loud. Frontman Jim Adkins reveals he was inspired to write this one after seeing the internet lose its mind over the much buzzed-about When We Were Young line-up, and thinking back to Jimmy Eat World's earlier days.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Kid Bookie unleashes new single, Game, featuring Corey Taylor

Following their 2019 collab Stuck In My Ways, Kid Bookie has once again teamed up with Corey Taylor for new single Game. The track arrives as the musician announces that he's signed to Marshall Records, with the promise of more to come on that front later this year. For now,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Umbrella Academy#Umbrellas#Step Inside#Obsidian#The Kim Jongs
Kerrang

What happened when Iron Maiden headlined Download 2022

As long as we have Iron Maiden, everything is going to be alright. Thirty years on from their iconic 'Live At Donington' recording - 34 since their headline debut - they have done more than anyone to build what was once simply a motorsport circuit into the spiritual home of heavy metal. Spectacularly, even on their seventh turn at the top of the bill, they're still stubbornly tightening the bolts and raising the game.Reluctance to lean on nostalgia is a massive part of that. With the stage decked out like a Japanese tera, we're launched straight into the booming title-track from Senjutsu this evening, beginning what's effectively a mini-showcase of recent material. Samurai Eddie is straight into the fray, and frontman Bruce Dickinson's sporting a traditional topknot, emphasising the high theatricality at the heart of Stratego and The Writing On The Wall.
MUSIC
Kerrang

The Big Review: Download Festival 2022

Following on from last year's historic Pilot, in 2022 Download Festival is back in style for its first full-scale event since the pandemic. As always, Kerrang! are on-site at Donington Park to catch all the action – from massive headline sets by KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro, to what's going on with Download's awesome community of fans, to plenty of backstage action with all the best bands on the stacked line-up.
ENTERTAINMENT
Kerrang

Album review: Kreator – Hate Über Alles

When you’re a band as long-running as Kreator you can afford to be a little bit experimental. Pushing almost 40 years together, the grandaddies of German thrash metal have released more records than most have had hot dinners, so it’s inevitable that they’d want to occasionally play around with their sound. Latest album Hate Über Alles is certainly no exception. Despite a ropey instrumental intro, the album starts strong, as classic old-school thrash gallops forth from the speakers at full throttle, throwing out more hooks than a heavyweight championship boxer. Strongest of the Strong is obnoxiously catchy and a definitive standout track. It embodies the spirit of true anthemic ’80s metal, promising a high-octane listening experience.
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Joyce Manor - 40 Oz. To Fresno

There’s something loveably lo-fi about Joyce Manor. Their punk rock is reliably excellent and delivered with little deviation from the path they’ve trodden for 14 years. Perhaps they’ve stuck with what they know because they’re aware of the perilousness of a career in music, as You’re Not Famous Anymore reminds us (‘No meet and greet, no UK tour, now you’re not famous anymore’.) Whatever the reasoning, this adherence has made some of the creative decisions on this sixth album stand out. It’s not necessarily that they’re out-there ideas, but they’re choices that say something interesting about Joyce Manor’s relationship with their music. Exactly what, however, is open to interpretation.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Kerrang

My Chemical Romance, Paramore and more for Mexico’s Corona Capital festival

As they continue to make their way round Europe on their incredible reunion tour, My Chemical Romance have just announced a massive festival show in Mexico. The New Jersey emo kings will headline November's Corona Capital alongside Arctic Monkeys and Miley Cyrus, while the bill will also feature some massive scene names – from Paramore and Run The Jewels to IDLES and FEVER 333.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Mothica announces empowering new album Nocturnal

Mothica has announced details of her new album Nocturnal. Due out on July 1 via her Rise Records / BMG imprint Heavy Heart, the LP follows last year's forever fifteen EP. ​​“A lot of the songs touch on darkness and being self-destructive,” she says. “[2020 debut album] Blue Hour was a transitional moment where I got sober. I was more of an emotional wreck, trying to figure out my life. This is me fully planted, making a very visual album that has a complete concept behind it. With this album, I wanted to feel more empowered.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy