Chicago have announced that their new LP, Born for This Moment, will arrive on July 15. It marks the 38th studio album in the band's impressive 55 year career. “I hope that, 55 years from now, listeners will actually feel something about our music and our lyrics," founding member Robert Lamm said in a statement. "I mean, we’re all human. We all go through some variation of the same pain and joy at some point in our lives, and there’s a commonality to that. I hope listeners in the future will actually get all those feelings while listening to our music.”

