ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Woman Gets Ridiculous, Surprise Charge From Her New York State Doctor

By Rob Banks
103.9 The Breeze
103.9 The Breeze
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FORTY BUCKS. SHE GOT CHARGED 40 EXTRA DOLLARS FOR CRYING. It already can be confusing when you go to the doctor's office how much it is actually going to cost. It all depends what you have done, but can a doctor in New York State charge you for crying in the...

1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.9 The Breeze

Which Fireworks are Legal, and Illegal, in New York State?

As we get into summer in the Capital Region, odds are, you'll be attending an outdoor gathering or two before the warm weather comes to an end. Those are some of the best times of the year; swimming in pools, playing lawn games with friends and having cookouts with the neighbors are some of the things that we missed out on due to COVID-19, but now, are fully able to take part in.
POLITICS
103.9 The Breeze

Is Your Neighbor’s Fence Legal In New York State?

The summer in New York State is about to begin and most of us will be spending a lot more time outside in the yard or around the house. But not every neighbor is as friendly as you would like them to be. We have all heard that "fences make great neighbors" but that comes with a limit here in New York State.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#The New York Post
103.9 The Breeze

Electric Bills May Soon Become Unbearable In New York State

There may soon be a pretty hefty increase on your NYSEG electric bills. According to reports, the utility giant is planning for an expensive rate hike. Now that summer is here, you may be running the air conditioner or pool pump or indoor fans more often. The increased rates could make things a little more uncomfortable in the house.
103.9 The Breeze

State Tax Rebate Checks Are Coming Early In New York

Back in 2021, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature worked out a plan to help provide some tax relief for homeowners in 2022. Those tax refund checks are starting to make their way into the mailboxes of homeowners throughout New York. The 2022 Homeowner Tax...
INCOME TAX
103.9 The Breeze

NY Officer Saves Kitten Stuck In Fast Food Cup! How Did That Happen?

I hate to see litter but it is everywhere. Go for a hike and you will see napkins, candy wrappers, straws and all kinds of junk that could easily have been carried in and carried out. Same thing along our roadways. I even saw an old couch discarded at the end of our road. You can see just about any kind of garbage but here is something you would never have guessed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
103.9 The Breeze

Smoking Is On The Way Out In New York State

There is some great news from New York State this week. As summer begins and the good weather is here, you will see less and less people smoking. That's because the actual numbers of people smoking have been dropping off here in the Empire State. As a matter of fact, the numbers show that we are at an all time low in terms of the amount of people who smoke.
103.9 The Breeze

New York State Bans Body Armor, But It May Not Make A Real Difference

If the man who committed the horrific mass shooting in Buffalo did not wear body armor, the outcome may have been different. Peyton Gendron, who traveled from over 200 miles away with the intention of killing Black people stormed the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue. Wearing body armor, he proceeded to shoot a few victims outside of the store. A retired Buffalo Police Officer, Aaron Salter, who was working as a security guard at the store, tried to take out Peyton. Had Peyton not been wearing body armor, Salter's weapon may have injured or killed Peyton, stopping him from taking more lives. But that was not the case. The shots that Salter fired were unable to penetrate the armor and Salter was killed when Peyton fired back.
BUFFALO, NY
103.9 The Breeze

10 Summertime Restaurants In Upstate New York That Deserve Way More Credit

The warmer weather is on the way for Utica, Rome, Central New York, and all of Upstate New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready?. There's nothing like walking outside and hanging by the water at Oneida Lake, or up North in Old Forge. Maybe one of your favorite summer activities is just relaxing on an outdoor patio with food and a beer.
UTICA, NY
103.9 The Breeze

These 15 Old (Very Old) New York Businesses Are Still Kicking

This is a random list of 15 great old businesses that are still around and kicking in 2022. On this list you will see several restaurants, retail stores, sporting venues, and amusement and entertainment destinations that have really stood the test of time. We all love it when a new business opens up in our area. We rush to see the new building, the new items for sale, and to see what the latest trends are in retail and dining.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Broken Leg and Near Drowning Lead to NYS Ranger Rescues! Be Safe!

Outdoor activities around New York State can be fun and adventurous year round but always need to be approached with caution and planning, no matter what the season. Within the last 10 days New York State Forest Rangers have had their training put to the test in a variety of ways near the Capital Region. From a near drowning to a hiker rescue and a dirt bike accident officials have been busy!
HUNTER, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Tim Hortons Opening Drive-Thru Only Locations In New York State

Tim Hortons announced that it will be opening a new generation of restaurants - drive-thru only stores this year in New York State. In addition to new locations with no dining room, the chain also announced an update to its in-restaurant dining design. The "next generation" restaurant will be 1600 square feet with a 24-seat dining room.
RESTAURANTS
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy