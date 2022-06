MILWAUKEE – The disease burden in the City of Milwaukee this week is 251.8 new positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over seven days and remains in the “extreme transmission” category. The percentage of positive COVID-19 test results increased to 14.1% and remains in the “extreme transmission” category. Additionally, based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, Milwaukee County remains in the High COVID-19 Community Level.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO