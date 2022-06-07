ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NEXTGEN TV connected car test success

Advanced Television
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePearl TV, the coalition of US broadcasters transitioning to NEXTGEN TV, has revealed new field test data with Auton performed at the ‘Motown 3.0 Open Test Track’ in Detroit, Mich., that demonstrated how robust the transport layer and software applications of the ATSC 3.0 NEXTGEN TV standard are in non-real time...

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Google Cloud partners with XPO as reach into supply chain grows

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Known more for its search engine than any other product, Google is making inroads into the supply chain sector with its Google Cloud platform. Founded two years ago, Google Cloud is quickly bringing major transportation providers across modes onto its platform, and it has made strides to bring its technology expertise into the last mile as well.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Anritsu, AeroGT Labs Partner to Offer 5G MIMO OTA Test Platform

Anritsu Company and AeroGT Labs have partnered to provide best-in-class 5G Multiple-In Multiple-Out (MIMO) Over-the-Air (OTA) test platforms to characterize, test, and optimize antennas. The platforms perform single- or multiple-use antenna performance and reliability tests on products, such as vehicles, mobile devices, and similar designs, in a simulated environment before...
CELL PHONES
electrek.co

Apex.AI tapped to implement its autonomous tech into swarms of electric farming robots

Yes, you read that correctly. Agricultural machinery manufacturer AGCO is continuing its technical partnership with Apex.AI in order to use its Apex.OS software development kit to add autonomous capabilities to its farming robot concept. The battery-powered Xaver farming robots were developed by AGCO brand Fendt and can autonomously plant seeds on farms 24 hours a day.
PALO ALTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Cars
The Associated Press

BigBear.ai Announces Key Leadership Appointments in Finance and Corporate Development

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it has expanded its leadership team to better execute on its growth strategy. Effective June 13, 2022, current Chief Financial Officer Josh Kinley will take a new role as Chief Corporate Development Officer, and former Amazon executive Julie Peffer will become Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
ECONOMY
Reuters

WalMart expands transportation partnerships with electric, hydrogen vehicle pilots

June 8 (Reuters) - Retail giant Walmart Inc (WMT.N) on Wednesday said it was expanding transportation pilots with manufacturers of electric, hydrogen and natural gas-powered vehicles, including Cummins Inc (CMI.N) and Daimler Truck's (DTGGe.DE) Freightliner. The partnerships, which are in addition to previously announced transportation tie-ups, are part of Walmart's...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Businesses Tap Connected Cameras for Customer Insights

Digital video recorders can provide businesses with more than security; they can also provide notifications and reporting that can be used to improve operations. When digital video recorders are paired with software that can count people, monitor activity and generate reports, owners and managers can gain insights into their business along with the traditional benefits of security, theft deterrence and protection against insurance claims.
SMALL BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Juni jumps on $206M to help e-commerce players manage their own money better

Mubadala Capital led the $100 million equity round, with previous backers EQT Ventures, Felix Capital, Cherry Ventures and Partners of DST Global also participating. Meanwhile, the $106 million in debt funding — which Juni will use to fuel its credit products — is coming from TriplePoint Capital. Founded...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nextgen#Connected Car#Software Updates#Software Applications#Test Data#Vehicles#Pearl Tv#Nextgen Tv
thefastmode.com

Accenture Opens its Newest Advanced Technology Center in Indore, India

Accenture opened its newest Advanced Technology Centers in India (ATCI) located in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The new facility represents further expansion of the company’s global delivery network and will focus on developing and delivering a wide range of cross-industry technology solutions to help drive digital transformation and innovation for clients.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Solana launches $100M investment and grant fund for South Korean web3 startups

The crypto market has been quite volatile over the past few months, but users are still holding strong and investors aren’t backing down. Solana is the latest to bring money into the system. Solana Ventures and Solana Foundation have set up a $100 million investment and grant fund to deploy capital into South Korean web3 startups, Johnny Lee, general manager of games at Solana Labs, told TechCrunch. The fund will focus on gaming studios, GameFi, NFTs and DeFi in South Korea.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
ZDNet

Six ways to make smart tech decisions for small businesses

From the cloud to analytics to security systems, small business owners now have affordable access to the kinds of technologies that larger businesses have exploited for years. With the right technology in place, small businesses can use digital systems and services to grow quickly. Special Feature. Small businesses are using...
SMALL BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Alibaba Cloud launches NFT solution… then quickly memory holes it

The cloud business unit of Chinese marketplace giant Alibaba Group Holdings launched a new NFT solution and then promptly deleted all mention of it online. According to a now-deleted Twitter post announcing the launch on June 8, the firm’s NFT marketplace solution included “web hosting, digital marketing & content delivery” infrastructure, but is no longer listed on its website despite.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Discover Tech Companies via The Tech Company Brief

Introducing The Tech Company Brief: a free and timely data driven insight into which tech companies are rising and falling in the public consciousness. The Tech Company Brief contains two HackerNoon original data points to measure how the internet is talking more or less about these technology companies: Weekly Tech Company Rank and Trending Tech Community Interest (both detailed below). This data derives from traffic, time on page, and engagement on tech company news pages. Both the Weekly Tech Company Rank and Trending Tech Community Interest Score update once per day, and are based on data points from the previous two weeks. While the live page itself features lists of 100 companies, the The Tech Company Brief email includes just the five weekly company rankings and the top five most trending community interest risers.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Small business: The tech revolution has arrived

Nearly every business is a small business: 99.9% of firms in the US and UK are classed as small and medium-sized enterprises, and about half of all of us are employed by a company with less than 250 staff. But those numbers will conceal a huge variety in outlook and...
SMALL BUSINESS
natureworldnews.com

How are New Technologies Impacting the Management of Employees and Recruitment?

Have you ignored the wide-reaching benefits of new technologies? Continue reading to find out how they can trust your business to brand-new heights today. As technology continues to infiltrate the ways in which we live and work on a daily basis, the workplace is just one of the few places where permanent changes are beginning to take place. This is especially the case when it comes to the process of hiring and firing employees. Continue reading to find out how new technologies are impacting the management of employees and recruitment.
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

Pinterest Just Made a Major Acquisition in A.I., With Tantalizing Ecommerce Opportunities

If it's been a while since you've checked out Pinterest, you might want to reconsider unpinning it. The San Francisco-based image sharing platform has been making inroads into social commerce that might deserve your attention. To wit, Pinterest last Thursday announced its acquisition of THE YES, the San Francisco-based AI-powered shopping platform for fashion brands. The tie up is expected to bring more interactive sales opportunities to retailers using Pinterest. And that could lead to more customers flocking to the app shopping for cool trends.
RETAIL
HackerNoon

How Artificial Intelligence Backs Up eCommerce Businesses to Grow 10X Faster

Artificial Intelligence is becoming one of the most critical technologies in eCommerce. It's being used to solve problems, improve customer experience, and grow businesses. Amazon uses AI to predict what customers are likely to buy and predict what they want, which boosts the growth of online retail in general. The use of AI is now being used in all kinds of industries, from healthcare to finance, from manufacturing to retail. If you are starting an eCommerce business from scratch, stay tuned to know how to make it successful with AI.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Google expands Vertex, its managed AI service, with new features

“We launched Vertex AI a year ago with a goal to enable a new generation of AI that empowers data scientists and engineers to do fulfilling and creative work,” Henry Tappen, Google Cloud group product manager, told TechCrunch via email. “The new Vertex AI features we’re launching today will continue to accelerate the deployment of machine learning models across organizations and democratize AI so more people can deploy models in production, continuously monitor and drive business impact with AI.”
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy