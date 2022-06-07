Two Dead After Apartment Shootout In Coon Rapids

One year ago Mother Nature provided one of the most stress free spring planting seasons I can remember. It was dry and you could get fields prepped, planted and you just kept going day after day. This spring was the exact opposite. There would be little windows to get in the field. then it would rain and you waited a few more days before you could get back in the field. Tom Hoverstad Scientist at the Southern research and Outreach Center at Waseca said our May Weather could be best described as unfair!

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO