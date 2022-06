Fresh off a 2021 campaign in which he set career highs in home runs (29), RBI (86) and walks (38), right fielder Avisail Garcia cashed in with a four-year, $53M deal with the Miami Marlins last December. The early returns for both the Marlins and Garcia haven't been what either side was envisioning, as the Venezuelan — who turned 31 on Sunday — is currently slashing just .223/.264/.293 (all which would be career lows) while collecting only three home runs and 14 RBI over 184 at-bats.

MIAMI, FL ・ 13 MINUTES AGO