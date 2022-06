A 1998 Toyota Supra seized from the collection of an alleged drug kingpin sold for $265,000 at a recent J. Stanley Paine auction, according to The Drive. A final-year model of the desirable A80 generation, the Supra was one of 13 A80 Supras and other cars seized by police in 2020 in Massachusetts from the alleged drug trafficker, who is now deceased. The collection also included a 1993 Supra with the twin-turbocharged engine, 6-speed manual transmission, and just 8,169 miles on the odometer. That car sold for $237,500.

