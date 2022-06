Votes are still being counted from Tuesday night’s primary election, but we’ve got some current numbers to report regarding the contests that pertain to Milpitas…. Measure E – the parcel tax that would provide funding to the Milpitas Unified School District – appears poised to pass, with 74.6% of residents voting “yes” so far. This measure would renew the annual $84 parcel tax for another 8 years, and provide MUSD with $1.6 million a year. These funds would be used toward maintaining STEAM programs, enhancing reading and writing programs, and bringing on high-qualified teachers. It needs ⅔ of the vote, or 66.67%, to pass.

MILPITAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO