It's been a couple of years since the biggest gay pride event has taken over Portland. But 2022 is the year it's happening again. It's a comeback! I have been to a million gay pride parades put on by Pride Portland! The weather is always spectacular and the day is filled with so much love. Mark your calendar and clear your SATURDAY, JUNE 18. It all starts at 1 pm at Monument Square and so many floats and businesses will be on hand - including Q97.9 in the parade! Last year because of the cancellation we held our own parade. It was not as big, but it was a blast.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO