Woman Gets Ridiculous, Surprise Charge From Her New York State Doctor

By Rob Banks
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FORTY BUCKS. SHE GOT CHARGED 40 EXTRA DOLLARS FOR CRYING. It already can be confusing when you go to the doctor's office how much it is actually going to cost. It all depends what you have done, but can a doctor in New York State charge you for crying in the...

