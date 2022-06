SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Independence Day Celebration on July 4th will feature a run/walk, parade, and free lunch for the first 3,000 attendees. The City of Sioux Falls says registration is required for a few events. The run/walk, which begins near the Over Look Cafe at Falls Park, registration deadline is this Wednesday at 8am order to get a t-shirt. Registration for bike decorating is by noon on June 30th. The Independence Day Celebration will also include live music and entertainment.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 4 HOURS AGO