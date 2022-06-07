ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Dead After Apartment Shootout In Coon Rapids

By Kim David
 5 days ago
Coon Rapids, MN (KROC AM News) - Among the latest shootings in the news is one in Coon Rapids. There was an apparent shootout inside an apartment in the Twin Cities...

Minneapolis Police Investigating 40th Homicide This Year

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minneapolis Police are investigating the city's 40th homicide this year. A news release says officers responded to reports of gunfire around 3:20 Saturday morning and found a man with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a vehicle that was stopped in the median on Nicollet Avenue about a block west of the Minneapolis Convention Center. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Red Wing Man Critically Injured in Motorcycle Crash

Ravenna Twp, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a Red Wing man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred shortly after 3 PM in Dakota County along Highway 316 about halfway between Red Wing and Hastings. The State Patrol report indicates that 56-year-old William Borcherding was driving his motorcycle north on the highway and was passing vehicles in a no-passing zone when he lost control. Borcherding was then thrown off the motorcycle when it struck a guard rail.
RED WING, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Four Guns Recovered After Carjacking in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Several days after a disturbance at a high school graduation ceremony in neighboring Brooklyn Center led to the arrest of three men and the seizure of two handguns, police in Brooklyn Park are reporting the arrests of three men and the seizure of four guns following an armed carjacking Friday night.
Second Driver in Deadly Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Dies

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The second driver involved in a deadly motorcycle crash in the Twin Cities area Tuesday night has died. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said that early indications show that a motorcycle, driven by 37-year-old Joesph Heim of Ham Lake, was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off of 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
COON RAPIDS, MN
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Mankato

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least four deaths in Minnesota as a result of crashes involving motorcycles over the past two days. The most recent incident occurred Wednesday night in the Mankato area. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says a 43-year-old man died after he was ejected from his motorcycle when he crashed on a gravel road just south of Eagle Lake.
Another Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed

Savage, MN (KROC AM News) - Another motorcyclist has been killed in Minnesota, the latest in a string of recent crashes involving two-wheeled motorists. The latest happened around 1:30 pm Wednesday in Savage, located southwest of the Twin Cities metro. The State Patrol crash report says the motorcyclist was driving...
SAVAGE, MN
Disturbance at MN High School Graduation Leads to Gun Seizures

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a Minneapolis suburb recovered two handguns after officers were called to deal with a large disturbance during a high school graduation ceremony. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the incident took place Wednesday evening at the Brooklyn Park High School. A...
One Killed, One Seriously Injured in Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and one person is in critical condition after a car and motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said early indications show that a motorcycle driven by an adult male was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
Public Safety
Truck Driver Involved in Blaine Fatal Crash Arrested

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - The semi-truck driver involved in the fatal crash in Blaine early Monday has been arrested. 37-year-old Andrew Engren of East Bethel was booked into Anoka County Jail Monday and is being held on a felony criminal vehicular homicide charge. According to the Minnesota State Patrol,...
(WATCH) Hilarious Minnesota Police Chase

It seems just about every day there is a police chase on the news. Some end without death or injury, some don't. So I found this video of a Rochester cop chasing, not a violent criminal or someone with a suspended license but wait for it....a chicken. Check out this...
ROCHESTER, MN
After Renting for 20 Years, Minnesota Woman Almost Kicked Out of Home

Many people across Minnesota are struggling with renting right now, whether it's because they're renting because can't afford to buy a house or because they may get kicked out of their current rental. Unfortunately, the latter happened to a Minneapolis woman named Linda Taylor. She had been renting the same home for 20 years and was suddenly being kicked out.
Love the Lake Life? Check Out This Year-Round Home in Oronoco

So many people in Minnesota crave a life with weekends by a lake during the summer. If that's one of your happy places too, there is actually a house for sale not far from Rochester, Minnesota that's less than $700,000 that might be your next perfect home! It sits right on the water and even has a dock for all of your boating adventures.
Hilarious Rochester Hy-Vee Meme Goes Viral (LOOK)

I don't care what you do today, as long as you look at this meme about Hy-Vee self-checkouts in Rochester, Minnesota!. If you've gone thru self-check-outs, you know the machines can be somewhat insistent in their requests and reminders. But it seems Hy-Vee has 'em turned up to 11. so the entire front of the store is awash in requests and demands by Grocery Gal.
ROCHESTER, MN
