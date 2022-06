One of the Cincinnati Bengals’ five primetime games in 2022 will come in Week 4 vs. the Miami Dolphins, and it’s in a familiar format. For the third time since 2013, the Bengals and Dolphins will face off on Thursday Night Football. The Bengals lost the 2013 matchup in overtime in Miami, then beat the Dolphins at home in 2016.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO