Coon Rapids, MN

Two Dead After Apartment Shootout In Coon Rapids

By Kim David
 5 days ago
Coon Rapids, MN (KROC AM News) - Among the latest shootings in the news is one in Coon Rapids. There was an apparent shootout inside an apartment in the Twin Cities...

Minneapolis Police Investigating 40th Homicide This Year

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minneapolis Police are investigating the city's 40th homicide this year. A news release says officers responded to reports of gunfire around 3:20 Saturday morning and found a man with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a vehicle that was stopped in the median on Nicollet Avenue about a block west of the Minneapolis Convention Center. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Red Wing Man Critically Injured in Motorcycle Crash

Ravenna Twp, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a Red Wing man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred shortly after 3 PM in Dakota County along Highway 316 about halfway between Red Wing and Hastings. The State Patrol report indicates that 56-year-old William Borcherding was driving his motorcycle north on the highway and was passing vehicles in a no-passing zone when he lost control. Borcherding was then thrown off the motorcycle when it struck a guard rail.
RED WING, MN
Four Guns Recovered After Carjacking in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Several days after a disturbance at a high school graduation ceremony in neighboring Brooklyn Center led to the arrest of three men and the seizure of two handguns, police in Brooklyn Park are reporting the arrests of three men and the seizure of four guns following an armed carjacking Friday night.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Minnesota’s Recent Rash of Motorcycle Fatalities Continues

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating another deadly motorcycle crash in Minnesota. There have been at least five deaths in crashes involving motorcycles in the state since last Tuesday. The latest fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon on the Iron Range. The State Patrol says 71-year-old Leroy...
Anoka, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Anoka County, MN
Anoka County, MN
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Coon Rapids, MN
Second Driver in Deadly Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Dies

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The second driver involved in a deadly motorcycle crash in the Twin Cities area Tuesday night has died. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said that early indications show that a motorcycle, driven by 37-year-old Joesph Heim of Ham Lake, was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off of 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Mankato

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least four deaths in Minnesota as a result of crashes involving motorcycles over the past two days. The most recent incident occurred Wednesday night in the Mankato area. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says a 43-year-old man died after he was ejected from his motorcycle when he crashed on a gravel road just south of Eagle Lake.
MANKATO, MN
Disturbance at MN High School Graduation Leads to Gun Seizures

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a Minneapolis suburb recovered two handguns after officers were called to deal with a large disturbance during a high school graduation ceremony. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the incident took place Wednesday evening at the Brooklyn Park High School. A...
One Killed, One Seriously Injured in Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and one person is in critical condition after a car and motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said early indications show that a motorcycle driven by an adult male was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
COON RAPIDS, MN
Drug Trafficking Conviction Sends Dodge County Man to Prison

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News - A Dodge County man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for drug and weapons-related convictions stemming from an investigation into shipments of methamphetamine from Mexico to southern Minnesota. Federal prosecutors say 48-year-old Matthew Lyman of Mantorville last year admitted...
Truck Driver Involved in Blaine Fatal Crash Arrested

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - The semi-truck driver involved in the fatal crash in Blaine early Monday has been arrested. 37-year-old Andrew Engren of East Bethel was booked into Anoka County Jail Monday and is being held on a felony criminal vehicular homicide charge. According to the Minnesota State Patrol,...
Minnesota Meth Dealer Sentenced to 27 Years in Prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison, according to federal authorities in South Dakota. A federal indictment accuses Frank Stewart, 62, of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of...
Person Killed In Semi-Truck/SUV Crash In Minnesota

Blaine, MN (KROC AM News) - The busy Monday morning commute in Blaine was disrupted by a deadly traffic crash that involved a semi-truck. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the crash occurred at 4:30 am on Highway 65. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi-truck was traveling...
Two Owatonna Area Teens Dead After Murder-Suicide

Medford, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Steele County say the weekend deaths of two teenagers were the result of a murder-suicide. A news release issued today by the Steele County Sheriff's Office says the preliminary autopsy results have confirmed that 18-year-old Chandra Pelcha was murdered and 19-year-old Jerome Caldwell took his own life. The evidence indicates Caldwell fatally shot the other teenager in the chest and head before turning the gun on himself.
MEDFORD, MN
Southern Minnesota Motorcyclist Injured in Crash

Waterville, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Owatonna man was injured after he laid down his motorcycle to avoid hitting a deer. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 33-year-old Marshall Welch was traveling north on Highway 13 near Waterville when he laid the motorcycle down around 7:00 Tuesday morning. Welch was...
Positive News For Red Wing Boy Who Was In Boating Accident

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A young Red Wing boy remains in intensive care at St Marys Hospital after being involved in a near-death accident Friday. But his mother announced a positive update Monday. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says the 5-year-old boy was with his three siblings and...
Two Suspected Serial Violent Twin Cities Carjackers Facing Federal Charges

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - Two Minneapolis men have been charged for their alleged roles in a series of violent carjackings and armed robberies targeting Uber and Lyft drivers. U.S Attorney Andrew Luger recently announced he was directing his staff to target carjackers and other violent criminals including those in possession...
Two Men Charged in Violent Carjackings of Uber, Lyft Drivers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minneapolis men have been charged in a 20-count indictment for alleged violent carjackings and armed robberies targeting Uber and Lyft drivers. The U.S. Department of Justice says in September and December of last year 18-year-old Shevirio Childs-Young and 20-year-old William Saffold, along with others, were part of a series of violent carjackings and armed robberies.
Rochester Man Avoids Prison In Drug Case

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man who was involved in a big drug bust was given a stayed prison sentence Monday. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 26-year-old Abdullai Islaw to 65 months in prison but it was stayed for 5 years. He will be on probation for 5 years.
Here Are The Top-5 Owatonna Citations Police Gave Out In May

The Owatonna Police Department puts out a weekly newsletter that highlights various calls for service, statistics, and notices to the public, the newsletter is free and is emailed to you weekly. One of the things that jumped out during this past week's newsletter was the statistics from the month of May which included the top-5 citations written during May. Care to guess what they were? No peeking!
OWATONNA, MN
