Why Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso Says Jayda Coleman is the Sooners' 'Party Starter'

By Ross Lovelace
 5 days ago

The party is just getting started for the Sooners after punching their ticket to the championship series.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Sooners’ wide array of big hitters has been on full display in Oklahoma City, but Jayda Coleman is apparently the engine behind OU’s well-oiled softball machine.

When Oklahoma has been down, it always seems to be Coleman bringing the energy. But Patty Gasso counts on the sophomore to do more than just pump up her teammates. She needs Coleman to make big plays — and on the biggest stage, Coleman continues to deliver.

The Sooners on Monday needed a big rally after dropping a game in the Women's College World Series. UCLA came out on fire early and stuck to a gameplay that kept OU in check. After a 7-3 defeat, Oklahoma had its back against the wall for the one of the few times all season — albeit with much greater stakes this time.

How to Watch:

WCWS CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Oklahoma vs. Texas

  • Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Thursday, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (if necessary)

Coleman did everything in her power to rally the troops in the morning battle, recording a leadoff home run and a walk in her two at-bats. The Sooners needed two games to put away the Bruins, though, and Coleman’s consistency was a big reason why the Sooners came away victorious 15-0 in the nightcap.

“There's a different kind of adrenaline when she's on in the leadoff spot,” Gasso said. “And we've kept her there for that reason, but everybody kind of falls in once they see Jayda on base. She gets everybody fired up."

A common theme among the Sooners this postseason has been passing the bat, and stringing together a run of hits on the offensive end. The top of Oklahoma's lineup features some of the best statistical hitters in the country, and it all starts with the leadoff.

Jayda Coleman fist-pumps after scoring another run.

John E. Hoover / AllSooners.com

Jayda Coleman slides home.

John E. Hoover / AllSooners.com

Jayda Coleman smiles after another walk.

John E. Hoover / AllSooners.com

"It all starts at the top with Jayda and just her really good at-bats," said Jocelyn Alo . "I think it's just us being confident, collectively, as a unit, and I'll put anyone up there, and I know that they're going to get the job done. Just a matter of us trusting ourselves."

In the second game, Coleman’s walks were just as big as any of her hits. Her ability to consistently get on base put Oklahoma in position to score and put pressure on the Bruins' defense. She was able to showcase her base-running skills multiple times Monday.

The Colony, TX, product had a dramatic slide at the plate from second base to go along with her consistent day that featured three walks. The rest of the team, and the crowd in Oklahoma City, feeds off of the passion with which she plays.

“Jayda Coleman walked three times,” Gasso said. “I think she came around and scored every time. Jayda Coleman is the party starter, and she would be very happy with that title.”

As the designated party starter, Coleman is off to a memorable World Series. She’s now 5-for-10 with eight runs scored and a home run. She has been the catalyst behind many game changing moments down the stretch.

With Coleman leading the Sooners, there’s sure to be no shortage of energy and passion. With just one series remaining in the season —Wednesday's championship series against Rival Texas — her ability to start things off will be huge for Oklahoma.

"That is a big part of all this," Gasso said, "her starting the party, so to speak."

