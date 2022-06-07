ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Metro offering free train, bus rides to encourage voter turnout

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MqH2t_0g3033dq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19pfNi_0g3033dq00
Metro offering free bus, train rides to encourage increased voter turnout 00:30

In an effort to encourage an increase in voter turnout, Metro is offering free train and bus rides on Tuesday.

The free rides last throughout the entire day, from midnight until 11:59 p.m.

Metro Board officials voted to make the move back in 2019, when they decided to offer free transit on all state and federal election days.

Additionally, free 30-minute rides are available with Metro's bike ride share program.

Los Angeles residents were able to begin voting in the Primary Election last week, as dozens of voting centers opened up across the Southland.

Voters were also able to drop their ballots off at a variety of different Metro stations, including: Union Station, El Monte Bus Station, Harbor Freeway Station C and J Lines, Harbor Gateway Transit Center, Hollywood/Western Station B Line, North Hollywood Station B Line, Norwalk Station C Line and the Wilshire/Vermont Station B and D Lines.

People voting-by-mail were asked to make sure to send their ballot by the end of Tuesday or leave it at a local voting center.

Those who missed the registration deadline can still register throughout Tuesday at any voting center. Instead of a traditional ballot, they'll be given a Conditional Voter Registration, which will be counted once it has been verified.

To find a voting center, visit here .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

9 pedestrians recovering after pickup truck runs onto sidewalk in Westlake District

Nine pedestrians are recovering Sunday after a pickup truck ran onto a sidewalk in the Westlake District. The crash Saturday unfolded at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street. Witnesses say the driver jumped a curb, hit a light pole, smashed into street vending stands and hit nine people, including two children. Two 8-year-olds and four adults, along with the truck's driver and passenger, were taken to the hospital. Firefighters say none of those injuries appear to be life-threatening but one person was seriously hurt. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Hazmat investigation underway at hotel in Universal City

A hazardous materials investigation was underway at a Universal City hotel after the police and fire departments were called to a ninth floor hotel room to investigate an unresponsive person.First responders arrived at the Sheraton Universal Hotel, located at 333 Universal Hollywood Drive, and discovered a handwritten note warning others not to enter the room due to potentially hazardous material, LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey said. Those nearby on the ninth floor were asked to shelter in place while an LAFD hazmat team assisted in safely gaining access to the room. A male patient with unspecified symptoms was found and transported to a nearby hospital, said Humphrey. No one else was affected by the substance. A hazmat team with LAFD identified the material, though they did not specify what exactly it was. An LA County Health Hazmat team, along with a private vendor, took over the scene and were clearing up what was reported to be black tar heroin and trace amounts of the opioid fentanyl.
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA
CBS LA

AC units kick into overdrive with incoming heatwave, increasing utility bills

With the first heatwave of the season settling into Southern California, people's air conditioning units are kicking into overdrive and some homeowners getting their checked out before temperatures climb even higher. As Sophia Lopez's daughter and friend splashed around in the pool, she said her mind was on other matters. "I am thinking about the utility bill, how high it's going to be," Lopez said. Even though it's not the official start of summer, many people are already turning up their AC to keep cool, but that comes at a price. "One month I had around $900 of utility. Yeah, it was bad. I...
REDLANDS, CA
CBS LA

LA County Public Health officials warn of potential rabies exposure in Malibu

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health warned people Friday of potential rabies exposure in Malibu after a bat was handled by a person or group of people, including children.According to officials, the potential exposure occurred on Saturday, June 4, 2022. at the Malibu Café at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu."At this time, we do not have any indication that this bat infected anyone with rabies. However, if untreated, rabies is nearly always fatal, so we want people to err on the side of caution," said Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer. "Parents need to ask their children if they noticed or touched any bats while at the facility. If anyone suspects they or their child came into contact with any bat, they should immediately be evaluated for possible post-exposure rabies treatment."People who believe they have come into contact with a bat should call their health care provider or report the exposure to 213-974- 1234.According to health officials, rabies symptoms include fever, weakness and headache. 
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Local
California Government
City
Norwalk, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
Don Simkovich

Los Angeles County minimum wage increase takes effect July 1

Businesses in unincorporated areas like Altadena will face the minimum wage increase July 1Don Simkovich. Employees in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County get a mandated minimum wage hike starting July 1 when the minimum wage rises to $ 15.96 an hour for small businesses with 25 employees or fewer.
CBS LA

'LA Pride in the Park' kicks off in Chinatown

It's the debut of the newest pride event in Southern California, LA Pride in the Park. The event took place Saturday, on the eve before the LA Pride Parade returns to the streets of Hollywood. "To be here means freedom," said attendee Nicole Gomes. Gomes came to Saturday's event with her friends and said pride is a place of support, the kind that she, and so many others, don't always from those in her family. "We're here to celebrate because this is life, this is love, this is who we are. We should be happy, and hopefully, they'll change their mind and see...
POLITICS
CBS LA

New immigration plan moves asylum seekers into larger US cities, including LA

With immigration already a big problem at the border, some are worried that the Biden Administration's new plan, which sends migrants further into the country while they await official immigration proceedings, could be problematic. "It's something that the U.S. has been doing for decades and it comes down to the details. The devil is in the details," said Niels Frenzen, with the University of Southern California's Gould Immigration Clinic.The new proposal is expected to begin in the next several weeks in Los Angeles. "Los Angeles need not panic," said Andrew Selee, who is with the Migration Policy Institute. "These are the same...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Channelocity

Most expensive neighborhoods in Long Beach--would you live here?

(Kirk Wester/Adobe Stock Images) Long Beach, California is not just a favorite name drop in rapper Snoop Dogg's lyrics, but it's also one of the biggest cities in California. "Long Beach has a 2020 population of 452,917. The average household income in Long Beach is $86,806 with a poverty rate of 16.83%. The median rental costs in recent years come to $1,324 per month, and the median house value is $556,100. The median age in Long Beach is 34.9 years, 34.2 years for males, and 35.6 years for females."
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Voter Turnout#Voter Registration#Free Rides#Train Rides#Metro Board#Southland#Union Station#El Monte Bus Station
CBS LA

Average LA County Gas Price Rises to 15th Consecutive Record

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County set a record today for the 15thconsecutive day, rising 1.3 cents to $6.458, extending its streak of increases to 17 consecutive days.The average price has risen 36.7 cents over the past 17 days, including 2.1 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 13.7 cents more than one week ago, 56.7 cents higher than one month ago and $2.211 greater than one year ago.An increase of two-tenths of a cent to $6.408 gave Orange County a record for the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Highly-ranked Lennox Academy has 100% minority enrollment, 97% average graduation rate

A charter high school in Lennox is making headlines, ranking as one of the top schools in Los Angeles, California, and across the country.Lennox Mathematics, Science, and Technology Academy's student enrollment is 100% minorities. But the school has a 97% average graduation rate, and is ranked seventh in Los Angeles, 19th across California, and 21st out of 21,000 U.S. high schools.The school's motto is "Familia Ganas Y Orgullo," which translates to "Family, Desire and Pride." It''s a motto that resonates strongly with students like sophomore Cecilia Alfaro."You actually feel that when you come here. All the teachers know your names,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Farmer John meatpacking plant in Vernon to close

A longtime staple of the Los Angeles community will close its doors next year, citing escalating costs to operate. The Farmer John meatpacking plant, located in Vernon for more than 90 years, is expected to cease all operations in the early part of 2023 as the parent company, Smithfield Foods, Inc., plans to move most of their business located on the West Coast to different regions."Smithfield is taking these steps due to the escalating cost of doing business in California," a statement released early Friday morning said. They said that customers on the West Coast would still receive services and product from...
VERNON, CA
foxla.com

Mexican footbridge collapses during inaugural walk by mayor

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The mayor of the Mexican city of Cuernavaca was proudly inaugurating a footbridge over a scenic stream Tuesday when the span collapsed, sending him and about two dozen other people plunging into a gully. The hanging bridge made of wooden boards and metal chains had recently...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
2urbangirls.com

LA County Election Update: 1st Round

CA-37 Sen. Sydney Kamlager will face former Los Angeles Councilman Jan Perry in the November runoff. Tina McKinnor continues to hold a less than 1,000 vote lead over Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles to finish the term vacated by Autumn Burke. Assembly District 61. Robert Pullen-Miles holds a small lead over...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Inflation driving up rents for LA residents

A new report from SmartAsset suggests that an average worker in Los Angeles needs to put in more than 72 hours a week to pay for rent alone, because the median rent in the city runs at about $1,500 a month. "I would say at least 75%," Mysheka Johnson said when asked how much of her income is consumed by rent. Johnson, a fast-food worker, has two jobs to support herself and her three children. She was part of a demonstration for fast-food workers Thursday in downtown LA. Dr. Chris Thornberg is an economist and a director at University of California Riverside's School...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

New Redondo Beach ordinance carries $1,000 fine, jail time for anyone caught with a stolen catalytic converter

The Redondo Beach City Council is fighting back against catalytic converter thefts with steeper fines and penalties.A new ordinance was approved Tuesday by the Redondo Beach City Council makes it unlawful to possess a catalytic converter that's not attached to a vehicle without valid proof that the holder owns the part. Anyone found to be in violation of the ordinance is subject to a fine of $1,000 or jail time up to 12 months.The new ordinance goes into effect in 30 days.City officials say the ordinance is the latest step they've taken to crack down on catalytic converter thefts. The...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
CBS LA

LAFD's Station 35 firefighters has been lifting the spirits of young cancer patients since the 1960s

A firefighter holding up an encouraging sign for a young patient at Children's Hospital Los Angeles from the top of an extended fire engine ladder was uplifting in more ways than one.The internet was delighted by the recent image of a firefighter holding up an encouraging sign for Bree Hoppe's son, who was about to begin a blood transfusion. The firefighter was at the top of an LAFD ladder extended all the way up to Jaxx's window, where he had been looking out onto the city."Wishing You The Best Day Ever! Keep Fighting. Your Friends, Truck 35 LAFD," the sign...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Primary 2022: Local Election Results

Residents who didn’t have the chance to cast their ballots ahead of time, had one more chance on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, to decide on Pasadena City Council and PCC Board of Trustees races. (Results as of June 8, 2022, 2:08 am). Pasadena City Council. District 3:. John J....
CBS LA

Street closures to be in place ahead of Sunday's LA Pride Parade in Hollywood

Street closures will be in place throughout Hollywood in preparation for Sunday's LA Pride Parade in Hollywood.The Pride Parade is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday but street closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.The closures include:Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Vine StreetCahuenga Boulevard from Yucca Street to Sunset BoulevardHighland Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset BoulevardSunset Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Vine StreetHollywood Boulevard will also be closed between Cahuenga Boulevard and Vine Street from 12:01 a.m. to 11:50 p.m. Sunday, and Selma Avenue will be open to outgoing and residential traffic only.On Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a traffic advisory for the area warning motorists to avoid select streets.The parade will begin at Hollywood and Cahuenga boulevards and move west on Hollywood, south on Highland Avenue, east on Sunset Boulevard back to Cahuenga.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
119K+
Followers
22K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy