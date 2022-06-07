ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip currents still a threat across area beaches today

By Outer Banks Voice
outerbanksvoice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH rip current risk from Duck to Hatteras Inlet. Ocean conditions will lead to powerful rip currents. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay...

www.outerbanksvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Beach Nourishment update: Kill Devil Hills

(Town of Kill Devil Hills) The beach construction for Kill Devil Hills’ nourishment project is anticipated to begin on Monday, June 13. The project will only be taking place from the north town line south to Prospect Avenue – which is approximately 2.6 miles of our Town. The project is proposed to start around First Street and move south then turn back north. It is anticipated that our Town’s project will last approximately 25-35 days.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Tshombe to highlight Juneteenth at Pea Island Cookhouse Museum

On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 5:00 pm, Juneteenth will again be celebrated at Collins Park at the Pea Island Cookhouse Museum, located at 622 Sir Walter Raleigh Street in Manteo. Tshombe Selby, a beloved native of Manteo and professional opera singer, will return this year to again sing The Songs of Freedom using the front porch of the museum as his stage. Juneteenth, made a Federal holiday last year, is the oldest known celebration honoring the end of enslavement in the United States. On this day, more than two years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, slavery was proclaimed ended in Galveston, Texas. The day is also sometimes called Freedom Day, or Emancipation Day.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

40th Annual Rogallo Kite Festival at Jockey’s Ridge

Francis Rogallo was a NASA scientist and inventor of the flexible wing. His inventions started the sport of hang gliding and his designs have carried over into the development of stunt kites, power kites, and hang gliders that are flown today. We invite you to join us and fly a kite at the 40th Annual Rogallo Kite Festival to celebrate Francis Rogallo and his many accomplishments.
NAGS HEAD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Rip Currents#Temperature#Water Temperatures#Nws Newport Morehead
outerbanksvoice.com

Aubrey Thomas Davis, Sr. of Kill Devil Hills, June 2

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Aubrey Thomas Davis Sr, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at age 84 at Peak Resources in Nags Head, NC. Aubrey was born on June 28, 1937 in Tarboro, NC to William and Mary (Balance) Davis. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from North Carolina State University in 1958 and worked in food packaging design for RJ Reynolds in Winston Salem for more than 25 years and at Fleming Potter in Peoria, IL for 10 years. His jobs took him to Europe, South America and the Middle East and ignited a love for people around the world. In retirement, he enjoyed teaching at Forsyth Community College, volunteering for the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles (OBX), Store House for Jesus (Winston Salem), and being a ranger at the Currituck Club. He could be found outside his son’s restaurant, the Outer Banks Brewing Station, cleaning up, landscaping and greeting employees and customers alike.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Ocracoke to get a pharmacy next year

It may surprise some that Ocracoke does not have a pharmacy. The Ocracoke Health Center has relied on next-day prescription deliveries from Beach Pharmacy located in Hatteras village. Islanders then go to the health center to retrieve their medicines. But it is not possible to get them on weekends since...
OCRACOKE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Marion Percy “Bun” Griffin of Kill Devil Hills, June 9

Marion Percy Griffin or “Bun” as he was lovingly known, passed away peacefully at the family home June 9, 2022 after several months of declining health. Bun was 82. Bun and his wife Shirley “Honey” Griffin moved to the Outer Banks from Virginia in 1975 to raise their family. Bun and Shirley were blessed with 54 years of loving matrimony before her passing in 2018. As a young man Bun had a passion for fishing, chess and for visiting casinos- particularly the slots machines.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Capping off a great graduation ceremony

Picture perfect weather accompanied the Kill Devil Hills graduation ceremony for the First Flight High School class of 2022 on the evening of June 10. This video capturing the celebratory tossing of caps into the air was posted on the First Flight Official Fan Page. Congratulations and a bright future to all the deserving grads.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
outerbanksvoice.com

Cindy Peckinpaugh Via of Kill Devil Hills, June 7

Cindy Peckinpaugh Via of Kill Devil Hills, NC, 63, passed away June 7, 2022 at the ECU Medical Center after her long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Robert Via; son, Todd Burton (Jennifer Birchett); and grandchildren, Justin, Hannah and Robert. She was also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

James Joseph Markley of Buxton, June 7

James Joseph Markley, 72, of Buxton, NC died unexpectedly on June 7, 2022 at his home. He was born in Trenton, NJ on June 19, 1949 and was preceded in death by his parents, James Oliver Markley and Maria Pinto Markley. Jamie was a 1967 graduate from Steinert High School in Hamilton, NJ. Upon graduating he joined the Army and worked in communications. He held several jobs in New Jersey before moving to Hatteras Island in 1990.
BUXTON, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Manteo High grads celebrate

Caps fly towards the sky as the Class of 2022 graduates from Manteo High School at the Waterside Theater on the morning of Saturday, June 11. Congratulations to all those deserving students and best wishes for a bright future.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

How one book disappeared from Dare school libraries

In November 2021, print and digital copies of a 2015 historical young adult novel, Out of Darkness by Ashley Hope Perez, were removed from Dare County Schools high school libraries. The book has remained off the shelves since. The book was removed by Dare County Schools Superintendent John Farrelly after...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Mary Ella Jolliff Moore celebration of life

A service is being held on July 1, 2022, at 10:00 am at Cudworth Cemetery in Wanchese to celebrate Mary’s life. Mary had many careers in her life, but one always stood above all. Music. This was her true love. This service will be a testament to that love. Her daughters; BJ, Janie and Gracie- grandkids; Amanda, Michele and Mikie- great-grandkids; Elizabeth and William, would be honored by your presence to help us sing to mom a final farewell.
WANCHESE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy