Economy

Allegations Russia is stealing Ukrainian grain must be investigated - UK

 5 days ago

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Allegations that Russia is stealing grain...

ECONOMY
HEALTH
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports now nearing 2 mln tonnes/month -EU commissioner

WARSAW, June 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports are rising and nearing 2 million tonnes per month now, European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski said on Friday. "According to information from Ukraine, the export of grains is gradually rising and nearing two million tonnes per month currently," Wojciechowski said during...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-France in no mood to make concessions to Russia, presidency says

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - France is unwilling to make concessions to Russia and wants Ukraine to win the war against Moscow's invading forces with its territorial integrity restored, a French presidential official said on Friday, as Paris seeks to assuage concerns over its stance in the conflict. President Emmanuel...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m GMT/ 6 a.m. SGT

KYIV, June 11 (Reuters) - Russian shelling of the Azot chemical plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk ignited a big fire on Saturday after a leak of tonnes of oil, the regional governor said, as the battle for the city raged on. ASIA-SECURITY/. U.S. and allies trade barbs...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Facing "polycrisis", WTO chief warns of rocky road to deals

GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) - World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed cautious optimism on Sunday that more than 100 trade ministers meeting in Geneva would achieve one or two global deals this week, but warned the path there would be bumpy and rocky. The director-general from Nigeria said the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Agriculture Online

Dutch gov't sets targets to cut nitrogen pollution, farmers to protest

AMSTERDAM, June 10 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Friday laid out targets for reducing nitrogen pollution in some areas by up to 70% by 2030 - the latest attempt to solve a problem that has plagued the country for years. Farm and agriculture organizations said the targets were not...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Indonesia to allow more palm oil exports with extra charges-minister

JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's government will allow exporters that have not joined its bulk cooking oil distribution programme to ship palm oil by paying a $200 per tonne charge on top of the export tax and levy, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Friday. The move is part...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Indonesia raises maximum palm oil export tax -regulation document

JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia Finance Ministry raised its maximum export tax for crude palm oil (CPO) to $288 per tonne for when the government's reference price is set above $1,500 per tonne, a regulation document reviewed by Reuters showed on Friday. The new taxes took effect from June...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

EXPLAINER-Why India holds the key to global rice market outlook

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, June 10 (Reuters) - India's surprise decision to ban wheat exports has raised concerns about potential curbs on rice exports as well, prompting rice traders to step up purchases and place atypical orders for longer-dated deliveries. Government and trade officials have said India, the world's biggest exporter of...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Egypt buys 3.9 mln tonnes of local wheat, surpassing 2021 figure

June 12 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured 3.9 million tonnes of domestic wheat during the current harvest season so far, surpassing last year's full-season total by 300,000 tonnes, the state-run General Company for Silos and Storage's chairman told Reuters on Sunday. Kamal Hashim added that the procured amount included 200,000...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

WTO chief sees rocky road for trade deals at global meeting

GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) - World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed cautious optimism on Sunday that more than 100 trade ministers meeting in Geneva would achieve one or two global deals this week, but warned the path there would be bumpy and rocky. The director-general from Nigeria said the...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

Food plan for England condemned by its own lead adviser

The government’s lead adviser on food issues has condemned what ministers have billed as a landmark national plan to combat food poverty and obesity, saying it is “not a strategy” and warning it could mean more children will go hungry. Henry Dimbleby’s verdict is further bad news...
FOOD & DRINKS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Indonesia eases export rules further to 'flush out' palm oil stocks

* Exports allowed for non-members with $200/T fee -minister * Firms can ship 5 times domestic sales volume during 'transition' * Farmers struggling while refiners' inventory high (Recasts, adds new details on export acceleration) By Bernadette Christina and Fransiska Nangoy JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia is further easing rules to allow more companies to export palm oil, an official said on Friday, aiming to ease bottlenecks and swelling inventories caused by an export ban and regulatory changes implemented to maintain domestic supply. The world's top palm oil exporter allowed palm shipments to resume from May 23 following a three-week ban designed to boost cooking oil stocks and keeping runaway prices in check amid growing domestic discontent. But exports have been slow to restart, with confusion over procedural issues and new requirements for firms to join a government bulk cooking oil distribution programme, where a portion of their product goes to the domestic market before export permits can be granted. Companies that had not joined the programme, however, would still be allowed to ship palm oil, providing they pay a $200 per tonne charge on top of the export tax and levy, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Friday. Luhut said the latest concession was to "flush out" and reduce high palm oil inventories that have prevented refiners from buying more palm fruits from farmers, part of its new "acceleration programme". Indonesia aims to export at least 1 million tonnes of palm oil products by July 31 under the scheme. Luhut also said the government would also allow companies to export five times the amount of palm oil they have sold domestically during a "transition period". That compares with a previous three times ratio. The finance ministry raised the maximum export tax for crude palm oil (CPO) to $288 a tonne for when government reference prices are above $1,500 per tonne, a regulation document reviewed by Reuters on Friday showed. Previously the maximum export tax was $200 a tonne for when the CPO price was above $1,250. Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi said on Tuesday that while the maximum export tax would be increased, the export levy would be slashed so that the combined ceiling for both would be reduced to $488 per tonne from $575 per tonne to encourage shipments. The reduction in the export levy has not yet been announced. Below are the changes to export tax rates for CPO ($ per tonne): CPO reference Pvs tax New tax rates price rates Up to 1,000 unchanged from pvs structure >1,000-1,050 93 124 >1,050-1,100 116 148 >1,100-1,150 144 178 >1,150-1,200 166 201 >1,200-1,250 183 220 >1,250-1,300 200 240 >1,300-1,350 250 >1,350-1,400 260 >1,400-1,450 270 >1,450-1,500 280 >1,500 288 (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty and Tom Hogue)
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Indonesia raises palm oil export tax but still aims to increase shipments

(Recasts and adds details, background) JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised its maximum export tax for crude palm oil by 44% on Friday but reductions in another levy are expected to reduce overall fees to send palm oil products overseas and encourage export shipments. Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil exporter, allowed palm shipments to resume from May 23 following a three-week ban aimed at shoring up local supplies of cooking oil and keeping runaway prices in check. But it is making various changes to its exports rules, including reducing the total export tax and levy. A trade ministry official said the lower combined export palm tax and levy is expected to encourage palm oil exports. Shipments, though, have been slow to restart after the ban was lifted. Exporters still face hurdles with new requirements designed to ensure domestic supply, and the bottlenecks have irked farmers, who have struggled to sell palm fruits, with many storage tanks at mills full. This week, Indonesia also launched an export acceleration scheme aimed at shipping at least 1 million tonnes of palm oil products by July 31. On Friday, Indonesia's Ministry of Finance raised the maximum export tax for crude palm oil (CPO) to $288 a tonne for when government reference prices are above $1,500 per tonne, a regulation document reviewed by Reuters showed. Previously the maximum export tax was $200 a tonne for CPO when the price was above $1,250. The export tax change was made "to support domestic price stability and availability of palm oil products, CPO, and its derivatives," increase government income and make it easier to adjust to international pricing moves, the document said. Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi said on Tuesday that while the maximum export tax would be increased the export levy would be slashed so that the combined ceiling for both would be reduced to $488 per tonne from $575 per tonne. The reduction in the export levy has not yet been announced. Below are the changes to export tax rates for CPO ($ per tonne): CPO reference Pvs tax New tax rates price rates Up to 1,000 unchanged from pvs structure >1,000-1,050 93 124 >1,050-1,100 116 148 >1,100-1,150 144 178 >1,150-1,200 166 201 >1,200-1,250 183 220 >1,250-1,300 200 240 >1,300-1,350 250 >1,350-1,400 260 >1,400-1,450 270 >1,450-1,500 280 >1,500 288 (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-China's current corn supplies in the market ample -ministry

BEIJING, June 10 (Reuters) - China's corn supplies in the market are quite ample, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Supplies were boosted as farmers sold their inventories and logistics improved with effective control of COVID outbreaks, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in its monthly crop report. Feed demand was edging up thanks to stable pig production capacity and a decline in wheat feeding, while industrial consumption of the grain was seen as stable, according to the Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) report. The ministry's estimates for 2022/23 corn output, consumption and imports were unchanged from last month. Its forecasts for China's soybean imports and consumption in the year 2022/23 were also the same as May. Key numbers from the monthly CASDE report are below: 2020/2021 2021/22 June 2021/22 May 2022/23 June Percentage Estimate Forecast Forecast change Corn - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 41.264 43.324 42.524 42.524 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln 260.66 272.55 272.56 272.56 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 29.56 20 18 18 0.00% tonnes) Consumption (mln 282.16 287.7 290.51 290.51 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 8.06 4.83 0.04 0.04 0.00% tonnes) Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 9.882 8.4 9.933 9.933 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln 19.6 16.4 19.48 19.48 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 99.78 93 95.2 95.2 0.00% tonnes) Consumption (mln 113.26 109.34 112.87 112.87 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0.06 0.08 0.15 0.15 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 6.06 -0.02 1.66 1.66 0.00% tonnes) Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug Beginning stocks 7.36 7.6 7.3 7.2 -1.37% (mln tonnes) Planted acreage 3.17 3.028 3.034 3.034 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln 5.91 5.73 5.74 5.74 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 2.75 2 2.05 2.05 0.00% tonnes) Consumption (mln 8.4 8.1 8.05 8.05 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.00% tonnes) Ending Stocks (mln 7.6 7.2 7.02 6.92 -1.42% tonnes) Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 1.453 1.316 1.362 1.362 0.00% (mln hectares) Cane 1.191 1.163 1.163 1.163 0.00% Beet 0.262 0.153 0.199 0.199 0.00% Output (mln 10.67 9.72 10.35 10.35 0.00% tonnes) Cane sugar 9.13 8.86 9.21 9.21 0.00% Beet sugar 1.54 0.86 1.14 1.14 0.00% Imports (mln 6.34 4.5 5 5 0.00% tonnes) Consumption (mln 15.5 15.5 15.6 15.6 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0.13 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 1.38 -1.46 -0.43 -0.43 0.00% tonnes) Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept Output (mln 28.64 28.15 29.25 29.25 0.00% tonnes) Soybean oil 17.14 16.16 16.75 16.75 0.00% Rapeseed 5.72 6.05 6.53 6.53 0.00% Peanut oil 3.37 3.45 3.45 3.45 0.00% Imports (mln 10.74 7.43 8.43 8.43 0.00% tonnes) Palm oil 5.02 4 4.5 4.5 0.00% Rapeseed 2.37 1.3 1.5 1.5 0.00% Soybean oil 1.23 0.8 1.2 1.2 0.00% Consumption (mln 36.35 36.34 36.34 36.34 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 2.76 -1.03 1.07 1.07 0.00% tonnes) * CASDE includes beginning and ending stocks for cotton, which Reuters assumes includes cotton held in state reserves. Therefore, ending stocks cited in this table are the beginning stocks plus the latest year's crop and imports, minus consumption and exports. For all other products, CASDE includes only the balance at the end of the crop year. This appears to be the result of the crop output plus imports minus consumption and exports. (Reporting by Hallie Gu; editing by Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE

