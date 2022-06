It was a busy of working in The Big Show Garage preparing for next week's 23rd Annual WMT Radio Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade and theg 25th Annual WHO Tractor Ride. You can catch the first of two iconic events in Iowa Agrictulture, the Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade, from June 13th to the 15th. It's essentially a rolling history of Iowa agriculture for three days, beginning and ending each day at the Muscatine County Fairgrounds. The route totals about 196.8 miles, and route specifics can be found here.

