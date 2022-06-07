Fairview’s Newman Ready Ahead of Schedule

The following comes from our sister station WHOP in Hopkinsville. According to the Christian Co Sheriff’s Office, an accident on I-24 Monday left 4 people injured, including 3 from Paintsville. Upon investigation, it was determined that a vehicle driven by Ashley Oaks of Clarksville was headed east near the 75 mile-marker, when she hydroplaned and struck a guard rail on the left side of the road. Two passengers in the SUV, identified as Emily Ratliff and Joyce Vanhoose of Paintsiville, were both ejected. A minor passenger, name not given but was also a resident of Paintsville, was taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital in Clarksville, Tennessee for treatment of injuries. A tractor-trailer slowed to avoid striking Oaks and it was rear-ended by a car driven by Sydney Burke of Oak Grove. Burke was also taken by ambulance to Tennova. No further information has been provided and the Christrian Co Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

