Fairview’s Newman Ready Ahead of Schedule

Cover picture for the articleGraduation season is in full swing and with that, comes hopes, dreams, nerves, new-found freedom, and sweet anticipation of the future that is ahead. Gracie Newman, a recent graduate of Fairview High School, is feeling all of this and more. Most college hopefuls have spent the better part of 18 years...

The Hazard Herald

Local girl representing Hazard in Miss KY contest

Residents of Hazard and Perry County are showing their support and sending wishes of good luck for a local girl who is representing Hazard in the Miss America Organization’s competition. Kenna Anderson, 18, currently holds the title of Miss Hazard, and is competing for Miss KY this month. Anderson...
HAZARD, KY
thelevisalazer.com

THE COVE…at Yatesville Lake, Opening Day!

On Saturday June 11, 2022 Lawrence County Judge-Executive Phil Carter and Deputy-Judge Vince Doty’s hard work paid off on Opening Day at the Cove. We attended the opening in the afternoon at 3:15 when the sun came out and visitors were arriving by the carload. The gravel road leading...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Report: Pikeville has 14th most expensive household bills in the state

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — If you live in Pikeville and you think your monthly bills are getting out of control, a new study indicates you might be onto something. The report released by Doxo Insights shows that Pikeville residents pay an average of $1,780 a month on bills. That’s $150 more a month than the state average and the 14th most expensive city in the state.
wymt.com

Paintsville business hits the road to hype up the region

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - From clothes and racks to coffee and Red Bull, one Paintsville entrepreneur is dashing into a new business to drive caffeine to those looking for a jolt. Victoria Childers opened “Dashing Sons,” a mobile café, with a desire to fill cups and fuel up the community....
PAINTSVILLE, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Experienced family medicine physician joins Fresh Start Health

GRAYSON – Jerrel Boyer, DO, is pleased to announce the association of Jon Walz, DO, board certified family physician, with Fresh Start Health Centers. He will be seeing patients in the clinic’s locations at 212 E. 3rd St. Grayson, KY 41143 and 336 29th St. Ste. 203, Ashland, KY 41101.
GRAYSON, KY
WSAZ

Olive Garden restaurant coming to Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A company says a new restaurant is coming to Ashland, Kentucky. Meagan Bernstein, with Darden Restaurants, told WSAZ that they plan to open an Olive Garden in Ashland. Bernstein said, “Darden is looking forward to joining the community, but since the project is still in it’s...
ASHLAND, KY
wklw.com

Accident on I-24 in Christian Co Injures Four, Including Three from Paintsville.

The following comes from our sister station WHOP in Hopkinsville. According to the Christian Co Sheriff’s Office, an accident on I-24 Monday left 4 people injured, including 3 from Paintsville. Upon investigation, it was determined that a vehicle driven by Ashley Oaks of Clarksville was headed east near the 75 mile-marker, when she hydroplaned and struck a guard rail on the left side of the road. Two passengers in the SUV, identified as Emily Ratliff and Joyce Vanhoose of Paintsiville, were both ejected. A minor passenger, name not given but was also a resident of Paintsville, was taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital in Clarksville, Tennessee for treatment of injuries. A tractor-trailer slowed to avoid striking Oaks and it was rear-ended by a car driven by Sydney Burke of Oak Grove. Burke was also taken by ambulance to Tennova. No further information has been provided and the Christrian Co Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKR

10 Facts About Kentucky You Probably Didn’t Know

I've spent my entire life living here in Kentucky. Yup, 20 years of living and learning here have taught me a lot. But even then, there's still so much I don't know about Kentucky that I decided to do a bit of research about my home state. Here are 10 facts about Kentucky that you probably didn't know about.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – MAY 13-29, 2022

JUNE 8, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., MAY 13, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., MAY 29, 2022, (17 DAYS); AT LEAST 78 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED,. AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Annual Beer Cheese Festival draws thousands to downtown Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- A popular tradition returned to Winchester this weekend as the 12th annual Beer Cheese Festival kicked off Saturday morning in downtown. Held since 2009, the festival draws the best beer cheese vendors from across the state, all wanting to take home bragging rights. Thousands of people come...
WINCHESTER, KY
wklw.com

Scheduled Power Outage in Paintsville this Weekend

The following comes from Paintsville City Hall. A scheduled Power Outage has been set for Saturday, June 11th, from 8 AM. – 4 PM., for Main Street, going from College to Euclid Ave., including East Street and 2nd Street going from College to Euclid Ave. Officials are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, but this will only make things safer for the citizens.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Perry County couple wins big with scratch off lottery ticket

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Perry County couple is a little richer after a stop while running some errands. Officials with the Kentucky Lottery say Kayla Smith and her husband Ronnie stopped for gas at the One Mart on Combs Road in Hazard on Sunday. We are told they bought some Win Win Win scratch-off tickets and ended up with one ticket that won them $100,000.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Crash sends motorcyclist over bridge in S. Charleston

UPDATE (6:58 p.m. June 11): Dispatch has confirmed the motorcyclist is injured and being transported by EMS. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A motorcyclist fell off a bridge in South Charleston after crashing on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatch says that a motorcycle accident happened at 6:40 p.m. on the Kenneth R. Hess Bridge above the […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Tri-state officials search for body in Mason Co.

UPDATE (4:37 p.m. June 12): The man has been found and is safe. The water rescue and search have been suspended as there is no further evidence that someone jumped off the Mason Bridge. UPDATE (12:14 p.m. June 12): Mason Police Department has released information about a person of interest in this case. Mason PD […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
KFVS12

5 Kentucky counties report mysterious cases of hepatitis in children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Department of Public Health confirms six cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis in children in Kentucky. A spokesperson says there is at least one case in Todd, Lyon, Meade and Bourbon counties. Jefferson County has two possible cases. Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver....
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Energy saving tips to cut back on high power bills

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rising gas prices, inflation and increasing summer temperatures could all lead to higher power bills this summer. “That’s driving up the price of electricity, so anything any of us can do to save a few kilowatt hours of electricity is going to help all of us,” said Nick Comer, external affairs specialist for Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Decades-long project aiming to lift up Floyd County town

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County officials are excited for the future as a project to lift up the Martin community- in more ways than one- continues its second phase. The Army Corps of Engineers Martin Flood Project is working to take down the old structures in the downtown area and lift up the land to target flood concerns on the city’s Main Street.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Fayette County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Mountaineer Food Bank announced Monday that distribution times...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

